Storm Damages Illinois Amazon Warehouse; Reports Of People Trapped Inside

Several workers were reportedly trapped inside a huge Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a roof and structural collapse amid severe weather that included tornado warnings.

Emergency service vehicles and rescue workers were massed outside the building in Edwardsville in west-central Illinois as the area remained under a tornado warning.

It was not immediately known how many workers were trapped nor the extent of any injuries.

BREAKING: Multiple people trapped after Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, partially collapses during storm pic.twitter.com/aBt7jShg0I — BNO News (@BNONews) December 11, 2021

