Storm Damages Illinois Amazon Warehouse; Reports Of People Trapped Inside

Mary Papenfuss

Several workers were reportedly trapped inside a huge Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a roof and structural collapse amid severe weather that included tornado warnings.

Emergency service vehicles and rescue workers were massed outside the building in Edwardsville in west-central Illinois as the area remained under a tornado warning.

It was not immediately known how many workers were trapped nor the extent of any injuries.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

