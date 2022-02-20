Storm-damaged O2 reveals when it will reopen

A runner passes the O2 Arena in London, which had part of its roof sheared off in Storm Eunice (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The O2 arena will remain closed until Friday night while repairs are carried out to its roof ripped off by Storm Eunice.

A scheduled gig by reggae legends UB40 gig will go ahead that night, a spokesman added.

In footage shared on social media, the O2’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs during the 122mph storm on Friday.

Rapper Dave’s upcoming concerts – due to take place on Monday and Tuesday – had already been postponed.

An update on further dates will be announced in the next 48 hours.

The venue said in a statement: “The O2 prides itself on being a venue full of entertainment but following Friday’s storm, we’re not quite looking our best.

“We want to continue to provide a safe and secure best-in-class experience for our visitors, so we have made the decision to remain closed until Friday, February 25, to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof.

“For Up at The O2 and any other attraction bookings up to Friday February 25, please contact the venue you made it with directly to rearrange.

“If you have tickets for an upcoming show at the arena, rest assured that we are working hard to make our venue event ready and we’re almost there.”