Kent: Port of Dover closed as wind and rain batter county

Waves battered the harbour wall in Folkestone

The Port of Dover has closed and ferries to Calais are cancelled as Storm Ciarán sweeps across Kent.

The Met Office is continuing to issue yellow and amber warnings, with gusts of 71mph reported in Langdon Bay near Dover and more rain predicted through Thursday.

Several schools are closed and at least 800 homes have lost power.

Affected areas include Dover, Chartham, Bramling and Lyminge.

DFDS cancelled all sailings between Dover and France on Thursday while P&O has suspended services until further notice.

Queues of freight lorries have been building up on the A20 to Dover

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it has attended four storm-related calls, including sparking cables and a tree obstructing a main route in Kennington Road, Willesborough.

Localised flooding appears to be increasing, with drivers in Gravesend struggling to approach the clock tower, while some roads have been blocked by fallen trees and branches.

The walk to school was blocked by a tree in Vale Road, Broadstairs

Flood alerts are in place for inland and coastal areas including for the River Medway from Hampstead Lock at Yalding to Allington Lock.

A number of schools have been closed, including Whitfield Aspen and Christ Church Academy, which are both in Dover, and the Goodwin Academy, Deal.

Deal pier is shut to visitors, as is the Battle of Britain Memorial on the cliff top at Capel Le Ferne and Samphire Hoe, near Dover.

The Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), a group of organisations that prepares for emergencies, has warned residents to stay away from seafronts as "it is not worth risking your life and others for that selfie."

