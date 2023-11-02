Storm Ciarán: London commuters urged not to travel as Channel Islands hit with 100mph gusts

London commuters are facing major travel disruption on Thursday as the capital was set to be battered by 50mph gusts and heavy rain from Storm Ciarán.

Amber warnings are in place for the entire south coast of England while the capital is under ‘yellow’ warnings for wind and rain. The storm has already caused significant flooding in Northern Ireland.

Fifty-four flood warnings were in place on Thursday morning - mostly along the south coast of England, where a major incident has been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

A further 134 alerts are in place for possible flooding.

Across the south coast, an amber warning runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met into Thursday with people warned to avoid outside activity due gusts which reached as high as 104mph on Thursday. The French coast saw winds of up to 110mph in western Brittany overnight.

All flights from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports on Thursday have been cancelled.

In Sidmouth, Devon, an unattended car was washed into the sea, police said.

Commuters were urged to work from home by Southern Rail, with Southeastern “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line.

Other operators were warning of delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators said: “Our colleagues will be working extremely hard over the coming days to keep passengers on the move but also to keep them safe during this bad weather.

“We will be working closely with Network Rail to understand the impact on the rail network, and we are encouraging passengers to check their journey before travelling.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.

“As well as strong winds, there will be heavy rain across many parts of the UK.

The Met Office said strong northwesterly winds could disrupt travel and cause structural damage to buildings, while flying debris could pose a danger to life.

Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Charlie Pugsley said: “With a yellow warning for wind and rain in place, it’s important Londoners take extra care.

“Avoid travelling in strong winds where possible, and never shelter under trees or by fencing. Powerful winds could cause them to collapse and injure you.

“Heavy rain will also increase the chance of flooding across London. You shouldn’t attempt to drive through floodwater as you don’t know how deep it is.

“Just 6 inches of fast flowing water is enough to knock someone over, and a foot of fast flowing water can float a car. If you find yourself trapped by floodwater, call 999 and follow the advice of the operator.”

South Western Railway urged its customers to think about whether journeys are necessary, with commuters warned of short-notice cancellations.

“In the event of disruption, we won’t be able to run rail replacement bus services, so it’s really important that customers check their whole journey before setting off, if they do intend to travel,” said a spokesperson.

Among the affected lines were the popular commuter route between Waterloo-Weymouth, with services terminating at Bournemouth, and an hourly rail shuttle service operating only between Bournemouth and Weymouth.

ThamesLink posted a joint statement with Gatwick Express and Southern Rail on X urging people using their services south of London to stay at home during Thursday if possible.

“You should work from home on Thursday if you can, avoiding any non-essential journeys, particularly early on Thursday morning,” the statement said.

“If lines are closed due to the storm, it’s unlikely that we will be able to provide rail replacement transport. We expect road conditions to be very poor and equally affected by the storm,” it added.

The Christmas light switch-on in Carnaby Street in central London has been postponed until 8 November due to concerns about the weather. However Westminster Council is pressing ahead with plans for the Oxford Street lights to be switched on on Thursday evening.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said the storm would bring coastal gusts of 60 to 70mph along the south coast, while many parts of the UK will see heavy rain.

He said: “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday.

“As well as strong winds, this deep low pressure system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK.

“Much of southern England and south Wales, as well as parts of north Wales, northeast England, southeast Scotland and perhaps the east of Northern Ireland look to see the wettest conditions between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.”

He said 20 to 25mm of rain may fall in many places with 40 to 60mm possible over higher ground.

“Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80mm of rain,” he said. “This rain will fall on already saturated ground, bringing the risk of flooding.”

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency said “significant flooding” is possible.

The Environment Agency had issued 24 flood warnings for England by 3am on Wednesday morning with 108 flood alerts.

The weather is not showing much sign of a rapid improvement once Storm Ciaran does pass.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Once Storm Ciaran has passed, the weather over the weekend continues to look unsettled for many with more showers and rain at times.”

It comes as figures show the UK saw over a third more rain than average in October, at 171.5mm, in what was provisionally the joint-sixth wettest October on record.

The storm has already hit Jersey, where a rare red weather warning is in place along with coastal-flooding warnings, with 100mph winds and wind.

Jersey’s Strategic Coordination Group (SCG) said it would declare a “major incident” from midnight on Wednesday.

It has gone through the “unusual procedure” of setting up a “multi-agency Situation Room” at States of Jersey Police Headquarters “to help co-ordinate the response”.

Those on the island have been told not to travel unless it is essential while pupils have been ordered to stay at home and miss school.

Similarly, Southampton City Council has suggested all schools in its area to close. Several other schools in the south have shut their doors out of safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Brighton, Exeter and West Bay in Dorset have seen flood barriers put in place by emergency workers.

Some people in Nothern Ireland have resorted to placing sandbags in front of their properties to try and minimise the damage and coastal pubs in the south of England have been seen with their boarded up.