Storm Ciaran latest LIVE: Met Office issues new update as flights cancelled, schools shut and thousands of home without power

Thousands of homes have been left without power and hundreds of schools have closed as Storm Ciarán wreaks havoc across southern England.

Nearly 9,000 homes in Cornwall have been left without power due to the storm, while schools across Dorset, Sussex and Hampshire - where a major incident has been declared - have shut their doors.

British Airways and airline KLM are among the airlines cancelling flights, with some 100 cancelled between them.

Meanwhile train operating companies such as Southern and Southeastern have warned of disruption, and urged passengers to consider not travelling.

Langdon Bay in Kent has already recorded 71mph winds, while the village of Cardinham in Cornwall has seen 68mph gusts, said the Met Office.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “As well as strong winds, there will be heavy rain across many parts of the UK.”

Follow latest updates below.

Keep receipts and check insurance policies, households advised

14:01 , Miriam Burrell

Households and businesses affected by damage caused by Storm Ciaran are being reminded to keep receipts and check the terms of their insurance policies.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) said that temporary emergency repairs at a reasonable cost should be paid by insurers, but people should make sure they keep all of their receipts.

Many home insurance policies and business policies cover flood and water damage, but it is important to check exclusions or excesses in the policy that may affect the cover, it said.

Wind gusts reach almost 100mph

13:37 , Miriam Burrell

The Met Office takes a look at the highest wind gusts recorded across the country today.

Here's a look at the highest gusts we've seen across the UK since 21:00 on Wednesday 1st November, in association with #StormCiarán 👇 pic.twitter.com/ulgfvIsMFW — Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2023

Pictured: Waves hit Brighton

13:32 , Miriam Burrell

Story continues

High winds and heavy rain hit the south coast of England

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

Storm Ciarán sets pressure record - Met Office

12:46 , Josh Salisbury

Storm Ciarán has set a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November - a measure often associated with a storm's intensity.

Dr Stephen Burt, from the University of Reading’s Department, added: "Depressions (low-pressure areas) form as a result of air being lifted by complex dynamical forces.

"Rising air cools and water vapour condenses, forming clouds and releasing heat energy which drives the storm, typically resulting in a fall in surface atmospheric pressure, and the familiar rainy or stormy weather.

"The most intense storms tend to be associated with very low atmospheric pressure, and this was certainly the case during the passage of Storm Ciaran across southern England this morning."

Parts of south east hit by water outages

12:36 , Josh Salisbury

Parts of south-east England have been hit with water outages due to weather conditions, a utility company has said.

South East Water told customers in a message: "Due to the continued strong winds affecting power supplies across the south east there are a number of localised areas which are receiving intermittent water supplies.

"As soon as we’re alerted to a supply issue we are responding as quickly as possible to get taps flowing again."

It added: "This remains a very changeable situation as the storm passes through."

Port of Dover reopens after storm closure

12:19 , Josh Salisbury

The Port of Dover has reopened to shipping after Storm Ciarán forced a temporary closure.

“Due to adverse weather from Storm Ciaran, all sailings are currently suspended from the Port of Dover,” the port said on Thursday morning.

Shortly before noon, they said it had reopened to shipping.

Gusts of 71mph were reported in Langdon Bay near Dover, the Met Office said earlier today.

(Getty Images)

Buses damaged in Kent after high winds

12:03 , Josh Salisbury

Two buses have been damaged by debris in strong winds in Capel-le-Ferne, Kent, causing disruption to services in the area.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "There are no reports of any injuries to passengers travelling on the buses."

Looks like @StagecoachSE launching their new open top bus service in Kent 😂 pic.twitter.com/54ZyZJvOzR — farmergeddon🇳🇴🇬🇧 (@_Farmergeddon) November 2, 2023

Pictures from around the UK

11:20 , Josh Salisbury

Pictures are coming in from around the UK of Storm Ciaran.

A car drives through flood water near Folkestone, Kent:

A car drives through flood water near Folkestone, Kent (PA)

Trees are uprooted after winds reaching 100 mph tore through Jersey:

(Getty Images)

Flood water covers a field after the River Clyde overflowed in Clyst Saint Mary, near Exeter:

(PA)

Met Office issues warning update

10:29 , Josh Salisbury

The Met Office has just issued an update to its amber weather warning for southern England, saying the storm is tracking slightly more south than first thought.

This means that the area affected by Storm Ciaran is slightly smaller than first predicted.

The agency said: "Update to restrict the area to East Sussex and Kent and bring forward the end time of the warning.

"Track of Ciaran expected to be slightly further south limiting impacts to the far southeast of England."

The amber warning for parts of south-east England, including Canterbury, Dover and Hastings, will now end at 12noon.

'We were woken by hailstones bigger than golf balls'

10:15 , Josh Salisbury

A civil servant has told of how she was woken at midnight by hailstones bigger than golf balls from Storm Ciaran.

Suzie Phillips, 44, who is based in Jersey, said that she was "quite lucky" not to have been affected by flooding because she lives in the north of the island and is "quite elevated", but was awoken by huge hailstones at around midnight.

"The hailstones were quite a bit heavier and bigger than a golf ball and we've had three windows damaged by them - in my daughter's bedroom, a landing and a bathroom," she told the PA news agency.

"We all went into a back bedroom that we thought was going to be sheltered last night because that happened at midnight, but we knew that the storm was going to pick up from about 2am or 3am onwards.

"It was quite worrying, especially for the kids - they were quite anxious about it."

Southern warns of 'vast disruption' to train services

09:44 , Josh Salisbury

Southern has warned of 'vast' disruption to services across London due to conditions from the storm.

The train operating company told customers in a message: "The level of disruption this storm has and is causing is vast, and we urge you to check our live map to see if your route is affected."

The map can be found here: https://livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview

Winds of more than 70mph in Kent

09:05 , Josh Salisbury

Jersey Airport - which is closed - has seen wind gusts of up 93mph amid Storm Ciaran, the Met Office said.

Langdon Bay in Kent has recorded 71mph winds, while the village of Cardinham in Cornwall saw 68mph gusts.

Pictured: Wet weather hits London

08:45 , Josh Salisbury

Images from across the capital show rather miserable and wet conditions.

Here are commuters attempting to shelter as they cross London Bridge:

A commuter's beard is caught by a gust of wind as they cross London Bridge (George Cracknell Wright)

Commuters attempt to shelter as they cross London Bridge (George Cracknell Wright)

And here is a scene from a rather wet and windy Greenwich:

Vehicles create a large splash as they are driven through substantial puddles in Greenwich (George Cracknell Wright)

Homes across Cornwall left without power

08:28 , Josh Salisbury

More than 8,500 homes across Cornwall have been left without power due to Storm Ciaran.

Cornwall Council urged affected residents to check on their vulnerable neighbours, and to call 999 in an emergency.

More than 8,500 homes in #Cornwall are without power due to the effects of #StormCiaran. Please read this advice from the National Grid on what to do in a power cut: https://t.co/Vx8HzlcRBK — @cornwallcouncil (@CornwallCouncil) November 2, 2023

Tornado warning issued

08:24 , Josh Salisbury

Tornados could hit the UK as it is battered by strong winds and heavy rain, according to the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO).

"The highest risk of one or two tornadoes would likely be along and south of a line from S Wales to London, but the risk cannot be ruled out a bit further north too,” it said.

Pictures from around the UK of Storm Ciarán

08:21 , Josh Salisbury

Storm Ciarán is bringing disruption to many parts of southern England:

A fallen tree blocks a lane in Barnham, West Sussex (PA)

Freight lorries queuing for entrance to ferry services on the A20 into Dover (PA)

Londoners share pictures of wet conditions

08:15 , Josh Salisbury

Londoners have shared pictures of how the wet and windy conditions have affected their local areas on social media.

Hundreds of schools close due to bad weather

07:46 , Josh Salisbury

Hundreds of schools have said they will not open their doors today due to Storm Ciarán.

The affected schools are mainly in areas of Southampton, Dorset, Devon, the Isle of Wight and Cornwall.

In the Channel Island of Jersey, all schools are closed as a major incident has been declared.

A vehicle was washed into the sea in Sidmouth, Devon overnight

Trampoline blown onto commuter rail tracks

07:39 , Josh Salisbury

Several train companies have urged commuters to not travel amid the storm - and Southeastern have given an example why.

The train company has shared a picture of a trampoline which was blown onto the tracks at Hastings by the storm's strong winds.

"Our friends at have just had to remove this from the track at Hastings," said the company.

"If you've a trampoline in your garden, please make sure it's secure - it's going to be very windy out there."

A trampoline blown onto tracks during Storm Ciaran at Hastings (Southeastern / Twitter)

07:32 , Josh Salisbury

The Channel Islands are so far bearing the brunt of the storm's strong winds and heavy rains.

Three people on the island of Jersey have been rushed to hospital, say police, where officials have declared a major incident.

Police said in a statement: "So far tonight 29 adults, six children and seven pets have been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage.

"Four people and a cat have relocated to another address and three people have been taken to A&E. Emergency services are still out and about dealing with incidents."

So far tonight 29 adults, 6 children and 7 pets have been relocated in hotel accommodation due to property damage. 4 people and a cat have relocated to another address and 3 people have been taken to A&E.



Emergency Services are still out and about dealing with incidents. — States of Jersey Police (@JerseyPolice) November 2, 2023

BA cancels nearly 40 flights over storm disruption

07:30 , Josh Salisbury

Overnight, BA has cancelled more short-haul flights at Heathrow as Storm Ciarán wreaks havoc.

The airline has grounded 38 domestic and European flights as well as ten flights to Jersey, whose airport is closed.

Dutch airline KLM have also cancelled a number of flights, bringing the total number to around 100.