Storm Ciarán: England and Channel Islands prepare for disruption

Lives will be at risk in the UK and parts of the British Isles when Storm Ciarán hits, forecasters have warned.

Damaging winds are forecast in southern England and gusts of up to 95mph (152km/h) are predicted in the Channel Islands.

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption and damage to buildings, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Hampshire.

There are also 30 flood warnings in place across England.

A red wind warning, the highest level, has been issued by Jersey Metfor Wednesday night into Thursday, with storm-force gusts, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding expected in the Channel Islands.

Yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain - indicating potential risks to life and property - have been issued by the Met Officefor parts of England and Scotland.

An amber warning of wind has been issued for South West England from 03:00 GMT to 11:00 on Thursday, and for the East of England and the South East from 06:00 to 17:00 on Thursday.

Heavy rain was pushing into parts of Cornwall and Devon on Wednesday evening. The Met Office said there was some uncertainty around the path of the storm, but the "greatest impacts (are) likely along the south coast".

The Met Office says the UK has provisionally recorded the joint-sixth wettest October on record, after the heavy rain brought by Storm Babet.

A DFDS ferry leaves the Port of Dover in Kent

Gusts of 70mph (112km/h) are now possible on exposed parts of the south coast of England, with 20-30mm of rain expected in southern and western areas.

An amber warning of wind has been issued for South West England from 03:00 to 11:00 on Thursday, and for the East of England and the South East from 06:00 to 17:00 on Thursday.

Other key developments include:

Story continues

Yellow rain warnings have been issued for eastern England, London, the South East, South West, North West, West Midlands and Wales from 18:00 on Wednesday.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued for the East of England, London, South East, South West and Wales from 21:00 on Wednesday to 23:59 on Thursday.

In Scotland, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for the south west and Lothian Borders from 06:00 Thursday to 06:00 Friday. An earlier warning for rain in Northern Ireland has been cancelled.

Shelves have been left empty at supermarkets across Jersey, including Waitrose in St Brelade

East Devon District Council said a temporary barrier of sand and a fabric membrane were being put in place to reduce the impact of waves from the storm.

With trees still in full leaf and the ground already saturated, Devon County Council said there was a high chance that there would be a lot of debris on the roads and a risk of highway flooding.

It said it would have additional staff monitoring the highways, as well as tree surgeons and gully jetters on standby to keep drains and gullies as clear as possible.

Work is being carried out on Exmouth's seawall to reduce the impact of waves until full repairs can be done

Storm Ciarán follows localised weather-related incidents last weekend when large waves brought down coastal barriers in North Tyneside and homes were evacuated and shops were damaged when a village in County Durham was deluged by "several feet of water".

In West Sussex on Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was submerged, the town's Tesco supermarket car park was flooded, and the roof of a house was ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a "tornado".

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

How is Storm Ciarán affecting you? if it is safe to do so, get in touch.