Storm Ciarán: England and Channel Islands prepare for disruption
Lives will be at risk in the UK and parts of the British Isles when Storm Ciarán hits, forecasters have warned.
Damaging winds are forecast in southern England and gusts of up to 95mph (152km/h) are predicted in the Channel Islands.
The Met Office has warned of travel disruption and damage to buildings, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Hampshire.
There are also 30 flood warnings in place across England.
A red wind warning, the highest level, has been issued by Jersey Metfor Wednesday night into Thursday, with storm-force gusts, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding expected in the Channel Islands.
Yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain - indicating potential risks to life and property - have been issued by the Met Officefor parts of England and Scotland.
An amber warning of wind has been issued for South West England from 03:00 GMT to 11:00 on Thursday, and for the East of England and the South East from 06:00 to 17:00 on Thursday.
Heavy rain was pushing into parts of Cornwall and Devon on Wednesday evening. The Met Office said there was some uncertainty around the path of the storm, but the "greatest impacts (are) likely along the south coast".
The Met Office says the UK has provisionally recorded the joint-sixth wettest October on record, after the heavy rain brought by Storm Babet.
Gusts of 70mph (112km/h) are now possible on exposed parts of the south coast of England, with 20-30mm of rain expected in southern and western areas.
Other key developments include:
Storm Ciarán has been declared a major incident in Hampshire, with schools in Southampton advised to close on Thursday
Southern Railway, Southeastern,ThamesLink, and Gatwick Express have urged commuters to work from home on Thursday, warning they will be unlikely to provide rail replacement transport
Conditions on the Channel Islands are predicted to be the worst in more than 36 years. Main coastal roads on Jersey are closed until Thursday afternoon, and schools and the airport will shut down on Thursday. Some 200 one-tonne bags of sand have been placed at the top of slipways along the south coast, and delays to post are expected
People in Jersey and Guernsey have also been asked not to stockpile goods after supermarket shelves were stripped
Dorset Council urged people to avoid coastal areas. Bournemouth and Boscombe Piers have been shut, while the lifting of the Twin Sails bridge in Poole has been suspended. Some schools are closed
In Devon, more than 170 schools will close or open late on Thursday
A caravan park in Wales has evacuated residents following a warning that flooding could pose a risk to life
Alerts for the Essex coast have been upgraded to amber from 06:00 to 17:00 on Thursday
Residents in Swindon have been handed more than 200 sandbags, while council teams clear gullies and drains
Yellow rain warnings have been issued for eastern England, London, the South East, South West, North West, West Midlands and Wales from 18:00 on Wednesday.
Yellow warnings for wind have been issued for the East of England, London, South East, South West and Wales from 21:00 on Wednesday to 23:59 on Thursday.
In Scotland, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for the south west and Lothian Borders from 06:00 Thursday to 06:00 Friday. An earlier warning for rain in Northern Ireland has been cancelled.
East Devon District Council said a temporary barrier of sand and a fabric membrane were being put in place to reduce the impact of waves from the storm.
With trees still in full leaf and the ground already saturated, Devon County Council said there was a high chance that there would be a lot of debris on the roads and a risk of highway flooding.
It said it would have additional staff monitoring the highways, as well as tree surgeons and gully jetters on standby to keep drains and gullies as clear as possible.
Storm Ciarán follows localised weather-related incidents last weekend when large waves brought down coastal barriers in North Tyneside and homes were evacuated and shops were damaged when a village in County Durham was deluged by "several feet of water".
In West Sussex on Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was submerged, the town's Tesco supermarket car park was flooded, and the roof of a house was ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a "tornado".
