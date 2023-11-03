Storm Ciarán eases but flood warnings remain

Around 50 flood warnings remain in place across the UK in the aftermath of Storm Ciarán.

Nearly 150,000 homes were left without power after the severe weather caused widespread flooding and damage.

Jersey recorded wind gusts of more than 100mph (161 km/h).

While the worst of the weather is now over, rain and 'violent' winds are forecast for some partsof the country this weekend, with a 'risk to life' warning still in place in Wales.

A yellow rain warning remains for north-eastern Scotland until 17:00 GMT on Friday, with a separate warning coming into force for the entire south coast of England from 05:00 on Saturday.

In Wales, a severe flood warning around the Kiln Park caravan site in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, cautions that a "significant risk to life and disruption to the community is expected."

The site has been evacuated, but despite the record level of the River Ritec, there are fears that the next high tide just after 21:30 on Friday could raise them further, bringing additional disruption.

Two separate flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - are in place in Wales, with six more in Scotland.

Some 46 English flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - are in place, largely across the south of the country, with a further 194 flood alerts stretching up to near Scarborough.

By Friday afternoon, Ciarán was moving away from the UK.

BBC Weather meteorologist Helen Willetts said the remains of the storm, in the North Sea, is now much weaker.

She explained that it would will bring heavy, blustery showers but added that drier, sunnier spells can be expected in between.

Ms Willetts continued: "However, in eastern and north-east Scotland, the rain will be persistent and occasionally heavy. Then overnight and through tomorrow, more rain will push across England and Wales, and possibly eastern Northern Ireland as the wind picks up in the south.

"So again, it's the rain that is likely to cause more flooding and disruption as the ground is already saturated from the record breaking rainfall we have already seen in parts this October."

Schools in Jersey - which saw some of Thursday's worst weather - remained closed for a second day on Friday and aim to reopen on Monday.

Schools on the neighbouring islands of Guernsey and Alderney reopened on Friday, with the exception of the College of Further Education.

Jersey's airport was expected to remain closed to commercial flights until at least early on Friday afternoon due to storm damage.

Dozens of people on the island were evacuated to hotels overnight on Wednesday and locals were also hit by huge hailstones "bigger than golf balls".

The Met Office described the Channel Islands as having endured "supercell thunderstorms", where locals faced frequent lightning, large hailstones and a possible hurricane. Some reported experiencing tornadoes.

A clip from St Clement in Jersey showed Jessica O'Reilly sleeping in bed alongside her baby when the sound of the "weather bomb" woke her - seconds before the window was blown inwards.

She described the moment her "motherly instinct" kicked in, telling the BBC: "We went up to bed and could hear the wind getting stronger and stronger, closer and closer.

"Something didn't seem right, then the windows just smashed in, I grabbed [my daughter] and got out the room.

"I think I just thought 'my baby's in danger, I need to get out' and ran down the stairs."

Student Kate Marsh told the BBC she was woken at 05:30 when the roof of her bedroom in Falmouth, Cornwall, entirely blew off and collapsed onto her.

In Northern Ireland, a flooding recovery operation is under way in Newry and Newcastle, while an emergency response continues in Downpatrick, Co Down.

The Department for Infrastructure said it did not expect to be able to work to reduce the floodwater in Downpatrick until Friday, when river levels have dropped. A spokesperson for the department said rivers in some areas had reached record levels and remained very high. The damage caused by flooding in Downpatrick has "ripped the heart out of the town", a local businessman told the BBC.

The flooding in Downpatrick has reached record high levels following several days of heavy rain

Elsewhere across the British Isles, roofs were blown off homes, some train lines completely ground to a halt and there were long queues around the Port of Dover, which shut earlier amid rough seas.

Roughly 146,000 homes - mostly in the south of England - were left without power, and by 08:00 on Friday around 600 properties still had no electricity.

A spokesperson for the Energy Networks Association (ENA) said: "While difficult conditions remain, with violent winds forecast until the end of the day, teams from across the country are working together to continue to reconnect customers where it is safe to do so."

Western Europe has also been battered, with at least 12 deaths linked to the storm. France, Spain and the Netherlands were badly hit, while in Belgium a five-year-old boy was killed by a falling branch in the town of Ghent.

In the Italian region of Tuscany, five people lost their livesas a result of the severe conditions, with several others missing and a number of hospitals flooded.

Experts say a warming atmosphere increases the chance of intense rainfall and storms.

However, many factors contribute to extreme weather and it takes time for scientists to calculate how much impact climate change has had on particular events - if any.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

