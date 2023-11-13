Storm Ciarán: Charity's plea for support to fix damage

A Guernsey charity is asking for support with repairing and rebuilding in the aftermath of Storm Ciarán.

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) is facing extensive repairs at its Rue des Truchots Animal Shelter.

The charity said the damage from the storm would cost thousands of pounds to put right.

Steve Byrne, from the charity, said the impact of the storm on the GSPCA had been "devastating".

According to GSPCA, repairs would include fence restoration, estimated to cost £3,000, and the removal of fallen trees and branches, surpassing £2,500 in expenses.

Mr Byrne said the charity was also faced with the "daunting task" of replacing damaged aviaries, requiring about £15,000 for new enclosures.

He said: "We have to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals in our care and your support is crucial in helping us rebuild and continue our mission.

"We have to extend a heartfelt thanks to all that have donated so far and a special mention to the team and many volunteers that have helped in the clean-up operation."

Mr Byrne said the GSPCA had taken on "many" injured and poorly animals due to the storm.

The charity said that, fortunately, no animals in the care of the GSPCA were harmed during the storm.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.