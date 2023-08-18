Storm Betty triggers wind warning for Cornwall

Predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph (113kmh) have prompted a Met Office warning of a potential danger to life.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for wind, from 18:00 BST until 12:00 on Saturday, as Storm Betty is due to blow in.

Transport and travel is likely to be disrupted and there is a possibility of some building damage, the Met Office said.

Injuries and danger to life could also "occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties", it added

Met Eireann have named #StormBetty

This is the second named storm of this August and is likely to bring very strong winds 🌬️, and some heavy and thundery downpours 🌨️⛈️ to parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/fftgsPw74p — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023

The strongest winds of about 60mph-70mph (97km-113km) were expected along south-western coasts of England after coming in from Scilly, forecasters said.

Gusts of 45mph-55mph (72km-88km) were possible elsewhere, they added.

Events already affected by increasing winds have included the Tall Ships parade of sail in Falmouth, due on Friday afternoon, being cancelled.

The Met Office said bus and train services could be affected, and trees and temporary structures like marquees and tents could be damaged.

Meteorologist Rachel Ayers said showers should begin to fall in the south-west of England before growing in intensity as they moved eastwards.

"Given it is the summer holidays, people are more likely to want to be outside and travelling for holidays," she said.

"There is a chance we could see driving conditions affected, leading to longer journey times.

"Take the advice from our partners such as the RAC with regards to driving in heavy rain if you do make that journey."

Cornwall Council has also urged people to "take extra care".

