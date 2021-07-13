London streets under water after storm batters the capital

Flash floods caused travel chaos in the capital on Monday night as a number of London train and tube stations were forced to close.

Euston Station lines had to be shut down after the intense downpours with people unable to travel in or out of the city via the major transport hub.

Underground stations, including Chalk Farm and Hampstead stations in north London and Wimbledon in the south, also had to draw their barriers due to the heavy rainfall and cars were filmed struggling to make their way through streets.

We got a bit of a flood worry near Westfield in west London.



The flooding is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/bRvPzpXNcM — Ryan Colaço (Ryan C™) #Arsenal #BlackLivesMatter (@Ryan_Colaco) July 12, 2021

The flooding problems were concentrated in south west and north west London, including boroughs such as Richmond and Kingston. Pictures emerged of people swimming in ponds created by the thunderstorms on Primrose Hill.

In South End Green, firefighters were called to help carry some walkers to safety across roads that had been flooded by water pouring off Hampstead Heath.

Tenants of Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington complained that a storm had caused a nearby manhole cover to blow off and “water and raw sewage” was flowing around the block.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

Elsewhere in the UK, Preston was also affected by flooding with a section of the M6 having to be closed to traffic for some time on Monday afternoon.

Britons could soon enjoy dry weather with temperatures up to 24C in central and southern England, and up to 18C in northern England and Scotland from Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: "In the North East of England and east Scotland it could be quite grey and murky in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see things brighten up.

"Some areas could see a few showers but they will be few and far between."

Ms Kent said Wednesday is due to be even warmer, with the mercury climbing to a maximum of 26C in the South and 24C in the North.

East Anglia, Northern Ireland and western Scotland may see some light showers but it is forecast to be an otherwise dry day.

