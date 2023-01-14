Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

JOHN ANTCZAK
·2 min read
  • Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Floodwaters surround a home in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    Floodwaters surround a home in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Resident Laurie Morse, 59, shovels wet sand into bags in the pouring rain, a last ditch effort to keep a rising creek out of her garage in the town of Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Her roof was leaking, and along with her neighbors. The town has been dealing with every problem brought by the series of rainstorms rolling through California: massive logs and stumps are tumbling down the bloated Aptos Creek from the Santa Cruz mountains into the Monterey Bay, where high tides and large swells are tossing them back up the beach and into town. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)
    Resident Laurie Morse, 59, shovels wet sand into bags in the pouring rain, a last ditch effort to keep a rising creek out of her garage in the town of Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Her roof was leaking, and along with her neighbors. The town has been dealing with every problem brought by the series of rainstorms rolling through California: massive logs and stumps are tumbling down the bloated Aptos Creek from the Santa Cruz mountains into the Monterey Bay, where high tides and large swells are tossing them back up the beach and into town. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)
  • Pedestrians carrying umbrellas crossing in front of Cable Cars in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Pedestrians carrying umbrellas crossing in front of Cable Cars in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.

Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity by late morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

To the south, warnings were posted for parts of counties including San Mateo and Santa Cruz, where the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was ordered evacuated.

The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County, and to the east, flood warnings were in effect for the San Joaquin Valley community of Merced.

Slick roads, snow and whiteout conditions plagued highways through the Sierra Nevada.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Saturday morning that it received 21.3 inches (54 centimeters) of snow in 24 hours and that its snowpack of about 10 feet (3 meters) was expected to grow several more feet by Monday.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

A series of atmospheric rivers has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides.

At least 19 storm-related deaths have occurred, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother's car by flood waters in San Luis Obispo County.

Half of the deaths have involved motorists, and some could have been prevented if drivers had heeded road closure signs, said Sean Duryee, acting commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, during a briefing by state and federal officials on Friday.

In Santa Barbara County, where a massive debris flow through the community of Montecito killed 23 people on Jan. 9, 2018, residents were told that new evacuations were not expected but that they should be prepared.

Montecito and adjacent areas were most recently ordered evacuated last Monday, the fifth anniversary of what is locally remembered as the “1/9 Debris Flow.” But the community perched on foothills of coastal mountains escaped serious harm.

In a visit to Montecito on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked residents to exercise caution, and to heed warnings from public safety officials.

“I know how fatigued you all are,” Newsom said. “Just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend.”

Dry days are in next week's forecast for California starting on Tuesday.

“Question will then become do we stay dry through the end of month?” the San Francisco Bay Area weather office wrote.

AP reporter Janie Har contributed from San Francisco. AP/Report for America writer Sophie Austin contributed from Mather, California.

