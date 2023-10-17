Storm Babet: Yellow weather warning for rain issued in NI

Storm Babet is set to bring possible disruption to Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy and prolonged rain.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office.

This will be from 14:00 BST on Wednesday until 10:00 on Thursday.

The main focus of the warning is on counties Antrim and Down, where the heaviest rain is most likely over high ground.

It is expected rainfall will vary quite a bit, with the Mourne Mountains expected to be hit with heavy downpours.

Higher ground to the east could see up to 100mm of rain, close to what is expected during the whole month of October.

About 30-50mm of rain can be expected over some lower areas of Northern Ireland.

Although rain is expected to be the main impact of Storm Babet, some very strong and gusty winds from the south east are also forecast.

Together with the rain, the wind could make impacts worse, especially around the east coast.

The Met Office is warning of possible flooding, difficult travel conditions, and that power and other essential services could be affected.

Storm Babet would be the second named storm of the season after Storm Agnes caused disruption in parts of Northern Ireland last month.

In the Republic of Ireland, a Status Orange rain warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann said heavy rain and blustery winds could cause localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.

https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1713925975589957718

A separate Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for several counties from Tuesday mid-morning until Wednesday evening.