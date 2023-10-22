Storm Babet: Woman who died after being swept into river at Glen Esk named as Wendy Taylor

A woman who died after being swept into a river during Storm Babet has been named as Wendy Taylor.

The 57-year-old's body was recovered from the Water of Lee at Glen Esk in Scotland.

She had got into difficulty there on Thursday after heavy rain caused by the storm.

Her family said they were "absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances".

"Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her," said a statement.

"Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally, and Susanna and granny to India and George."

Police Scotland attended the river at around 1.45pm on Thursday and her body was recovered at around 4pm.

The force said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.