Storm Babet: Red warning in force as rain and wind batters Scotland

A rare red weather warning has come into force in eastern Scotland as Storm Babet batters parts of the country.

People in Angus and south Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of Dundee and Perth and Kinross, have been urged to stay at home.

The storm is expected to bring extreme rain, wind and flooding that could be a threat to life.

Residents of more than 400 properties in the Brechin area have already been told to evacuate.

It came amid fears that the River South Esk could burst its banks.

The red weather warning came into effect at 18:00 and runs until noon on Friday, with amber and yellow warnings also in place in other areas of the UK until Saturday.

The storm is predicted to bring about 220mm (8.5in) of rain in some areas of eastern Scotland, an amount close to the highest ever 24-hour total for a "rainfall day".

Residents have been warned of a danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater, with extensive flooding to homes and businesses and landslips also possible.

There have also been reports of high winds bringing down trees on several roads and thousands of homes are without power.

Angus Council said that as well as about 335 properties in Brechin, an additional 87 households in the nearby villages of Tannadice and Finavon had been told to evacuate "for their own safety".

Rest centres were opened from 15:00 at Montrose Sports Centre and Brechin and Forfar community campuses.

People were asked to bring their own sleeping bags and any supplies and medications they will need.

Police Scotland's advice is to avoid any form of travel in the areas covered by the red warning.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: "Driving conditions will be extremely dangerous with disruption expected.

A tree has been brought down by high winds in Brechin, where hundreds of residents have been told to evacuate

"It's important that everyone considers the amber warnings that still remain in place for rain and wind. This will present a particular challenge to high-sided vehicles - so please consider whether these journeys are essential."

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who attended a meeting of emergency response agencies on Thursday afternoon, said staff were going door to door at properties in Brechin, Tannadice and Finavon to tell people to evacuate.

In response to suggestions that residents could have been told to evacuate earlier, she told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme: "It is a moving situation. The services are all doing their very best to try to respond as quickly as they can."

She added that vulnerable people would be put up in hotels.

Waves have been crashing over barriers in Stonehaven

Jacqui Semple, who is in charge of risk, resilience and safety for Angus Council, has said water levels in the South Esk were expected to reach the top of flood defences at about 21:00 and will continue to rise during the night.

"We don't know what is likely to happen in terms of that overtopping," she told reporters in a briefing.

The council official warned the wind direction was forecast to be different from previous flooding events, forcing the water down different routes.

She added that anti-flood water pumps had been "triple-checked" and were working.

However, she said it was difficult to predict how long people will be out of their homes, adding: "We are planning for the worst-case scenario that we see properties flooded."

Amid reports that some people in flood-threatened areas had not been contacted about evacuation, Ms Semple said she understood their frustration but that the council was taking a "risk-based approach", with the most vulnerable residents helped first.

She told reporters that people in Brechin were used to checking for flood warnings regularly and staff would work "as long as necessary" and as long as it was safe to do so to help people evacuate.

What is a red weather warning?

Red is the most severe of the Met Office's three coloured weather warnings.

It means that dangerous weather is expected and, if you have not already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

You can read more about the weather warning system here.

Aberdeenshire Council has set up rest facilities at Stonehaven Community Centre and Mearns Campus at Laurencekirk.

It announced that burial services would be cancelled until at least Monday, stating "it is neither safe for mourners or our staff".

The council said household recycling centres had also been closed and would not re-open on Friday.

Highland Council announced it was putting defence mechanisms in place in Kingussie, including around the high school.

SSEN, which provides electricity to homes in the north of Scotland, reported widespread power outages on Thursday afternoon.

Train and bus services in the affected areas have been cancelled and driving conditions are likely to be treacherous because of spray and flooded roads.

Gas, water and mobile phone services could also be affected, with some communities potentially being completely cut off for several days.