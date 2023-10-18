Storm Babet: London to be hit by heavy rain today as weather warning issued for part of UK

Rain and wind set for London until the weekend (PA)

London is bracing for heavy rain and wind on Wednesday afternoon as Storm Babet batters the UK, with amber and yellow weather warnings issued.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to start around midday in the capital before becoming heavy by the evening. Wind will remain gusty with a high of 17C.

Downpours will become thundery at times on Thursday and Friday in London before clearing by the weekend, with sunshine possible on Sunday.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

The second named storm of the season will last until Saturday, the forecaster said, and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption across the UK.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

Rain warnings for every county in the Republic of Ireland were in place overnight, having come into effect at various stages on Tuesday.

As Storm Babet tracks north-east, however, it will also batter the UK with heavy rain and high winds.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Storm Babet will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning.

The Met Office said people in the region can expect spray and flooding for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and ends at 10am on Thursday.

#StormBabet will hit the UK over the coming days bringing heavy & persistent rain & a significant flood risk



There are many weather warnings in place including an amber warning for rain for parts of eastern Scotland



Find out the latest in this weeks deep dive with Alex Deakin — Met Office (@metoffice) October 17, 2023

It said “there is a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

It also warned of a a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads. Road closures, public transport disruption and power cuts are also possible.

As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday.

There is an Amber Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.

Scotland typically receives around 168mm of rainfall in October but the country will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.

Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week, with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.

A windy day on Wednesday, with outbreaks of heavy rain moving in from the south and west 🌧️



Here is the #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/0oCCORfPuY — Met Office (@metoffice) October 17, 2023

The RNLI warned the strong winds that have been forecast along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.

RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

The Met Office said low pressure is forecast to remain in charge of the UK’s weather into the start of next week, with potential for further spells of wet and windy weather.