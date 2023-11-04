Storm Babet: Flood-hit pupils to move to building five miles away

Pupils from Duffield Meadows Primary School in Derbyshire have been home-schooled since flooding hit

Students will be taught at temporary accommodation after their school was forced to close due to flooding.

Duffield Meadows Primary School in Derbyshire is not safe for pupils or staff to return after Storm Babet caused disruption across the UK.

Parents had been concerned new temporary classrooms would be far from the school.

Derbyshire County Council has said all pupils will be taught about five miles (8km) from the existing building.

The council said after meeting parents and considering options, it was "really pleased" to announce that all year groups would move to the Whitemoor Centre in Belper from 13 November.

Pupils will continue with remote learning until then.

Safety is 'paramount'

Alex Dale, cabinet member for education, said the council had been working "tirelessly", alongside the school, to find a resolution.

"It is imperative that we investigate the cause of the flooding to ensure the required flood prevention methods are put in place to protect the school," he said.

"The safety of pupils, staff and the wider community is paramount and once that investigation has been carried out, we'll be in a position to clarify timelines for pupils returning safely to the Duffield Meadows site.

"We'd like to thank parents and carers for their patience and the school for working so hard to get pupils back to face-to-face learning."

