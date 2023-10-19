Storm Babet: Cork homes flooded during heavy rain

Storm Babet has brought heavy rain to the island of Ireland, causing severe flooding in County Cork, where hundreds of properties have been damaged.

The town of Midleton in east Cork is the worst affected area.

The Irish army and the Civil Defence helped firefighters to evacuate people from flooded homes and businesses.

In Northern Ireland, the yellow rain warning which has been in place since 14:00 BST on Wednesday is set to last until 10:00 BST on Thursday.

The UK Met Office warned that the heavy rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and "a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded".

More than half a month's worth of rain fell in Killowen in County Down in 24 hours.

The weather station there recorded 57.6mm of rain between 06:00 on Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday.

Most of the rain fell in a short period of time on Wednesday evening.

In County Cork, town centre streets in Midleton looked more like rivers on Wednesday after a deluge of rainfall.

Just before 19:00 local time on Wednesday evening, Cork County Council said Midleton was "impassable with over 100 properties flooded".

It said it had established a coordination centre for the emergency services in Midleton fire station and a rest centre for members of the public at Midleton Community Centre.

'People were rescued in boats'

Speaking to BBC News NI on Thursday morning the mayor of County Cork Frank O'Flynn said he believed up to 150 properties may now be damaged by flood water.

He described seeing "up to four feet" (1.2m) in Midleton's Main Street.

"About 94 millilitres of rain fell in 24 hours," he said.

"There were people who had to use boats and canoes. Some people had to be rescued in boats."

Mr O'Flynn added that two schools in the town were affected, where children and young people were taken to safety on the back of army vehicles.

The mayor recalled that Midleton had been damaged by floods in 2009 and again in 2015, but he added: "This was by far the worst."

"I'm calling for emergency funding from the government for the homes and businesses which have been damaged, and also for a flood alleviation plan," he said.

His plan would include the erection of flood barriers to protect Midleton.

Cork County Council tweeted that it was aware of flooding in other local towns and villages including Carrigaline, Castletownbere, Ringaskiddy, Whitegate, Rathcormac, Glandore, Halfwa and Raffeen.

Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ said there were also reports of flooding in Killeagh and Youghal in County Cork.

https://twitter.com/DF_Engineers/status/1714750391177339216

Cork City Fire Brigade said it had drafted in extra resources and its crews were "working hard in difficult conditions around the city to alleviate flooding".

A member of the Dâil (Irish parliament) described the extent of the damage in Midleton as devastating.

James O'Connor from Fianna Fáil tweeted that Irish meteorological service Met Éireann "must urgently explain why no red level weather warning was issued".

Babet is the second named storm of this autumn season and it was forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the UK and Ireland.

The Met Office has said the stormy weather could last until Saturday.