Storm Arwen: Second man killed after being hit by falling tree

Motorists drive through a heavy snow shower as it passes over Saltburn By The Sea as Storm Arwen sweeps across parts of the country (Getty Images)

A man has died after a tree fell on him in Ambleside, Cumbria Police said.

Police, ambulance and fire service personnel all attended Vicarage Road at 11pm on Friday, but the man, who was from Lancaster, died at the scene.

The police and other agencies were still at the scene on Saturday morning as the tree remained in a dangerous position, and people were asked to avoid the area until it is made safe.

It was the second death as Storm Arwen swept across the UK, with a man killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Friday.

Storm Arwen has caused chaos across the UK with gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering some areas.

The Met Office had issued a red wind warning for parts of north-east England which expired early on Saturday, but the forecaster said amber and yellow warnings for wind remained in place across large swathes of the country.

A few inches of snow also fell across Scotland and parts of England, with more expected during the morning.

At least two people died in different parts of the country as trees were blown over.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, said: “We’ve seen some pretty severe gusts overnight with the highest speeds hitting 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

“Elsewhere, exposed sites in Scotland and Northern Ireland also surpassed 90mph, with 70-80mph seen more widely in the north of the UK, though parts of southern England and Wales also felt the effects of the storm.

“This has been coupled with a few inches of snow which has fallen in some areas.

“In the higher ground areas of Scotland we expected to see up to 15cm falling but the strong winds meant the snow blew around and created a blizzard in some parts.”

Roads were closed by fallen debris in the worst-hit parts of Scotland, while LNER train services north of Newcastle were also ground to a halt, with high winds, heavy rain and snowfall arriving from Friday afternoon.

The Met Office warned the north-east of England, north-west of England, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East Midlands will experience cold weather until Monday.

Story continues

Amber weather warnings remained in place until around 9am this morning for the north-east coasts of England and Scotland, and the south-west coasts of England and Wales, while the yellow warning covers most of the UK until 6pm.

Tad windy around the coast today #StormArwen #Caithness video credit to David Proudfoot pic.twitter.com/0FLBohXnUc — Pamela Taylor (@LeptaLaMayor) November 26, 2021

Friday night’s rugby union Premiership game between Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors was postponed until Saturday evening due to safety concerns.

And in North Wales, ITV was forced to pre-record Friday night’s live episode of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! amid concerns, including that poor weather would interfere with the broadcast around Gwrych Castle.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it had been dealing with a “large” number of incidents late on Friday “caused by the current weather conditions including many fallen trees and roofs being blown off structures”.

Meanwhile ScotRail services were disrupted between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Stirling after a barn was blown onto the line close to Polmont, near Falkirk.

Northern Powergrid said severe gales had caused power cuts for more than 55,000 customers, mainly in the Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear areas.

Footage on social media documented strong winds in the North Sea in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, and snowfall elsewhere, including in Redcar, Yorkshire, and Whitley Bay, Northumberland.

North West Motorway Police said around 120 lorries were “stuck in the snow” on the M62 at junctions 21 and 22 and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Read More

Two killed during Storm Arwen as 100mph gusts cause major disruption

Rabbi hopes pandemic community spirit endures as Hanukkah celebrations return

Andrew Lloyd Webber remembers ‘peerless’ musical theatre giant Stephen Sondheim