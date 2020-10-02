Storm Alex: More chaos ahead as dangerous winds move in from France

Amber weather warnings for the heaviest rainfall likely to cause transport disruption are in place for parts of Wales, and parts of the West Midlands and south-west England until 6pm on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More travel chaos and power cuts are predicted as Storm Alex continues to batter the south of England as it moves in from France.

The storm brought gale-force winds up to 61mph and lashing rain into southern England on Friday.

It also caused disruptions to travel and power lines in the south and on the Isle of Wight.

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag has forecast nine breakdowns per minute on UK roads between Friday and Monday.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said he expects the most callouts on Saturday, with a 10 per cent increase in breakdowns compared to usual.

"As a result of these weather conditions, we urge drivers to remain cautious and to carry out the relevant safety checks before leaving to make their journeys," he said.

RAC Breakdown and the AA have also warned drivers to take extra care over the weekend, as some roads may become flooded.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: "Storm Alex will make road conditions miserable if not downright dangerous for drivers at the end of this week, and they'll need to be prepared for an ugly mix of surface spray, gusty winds and more than likely some disruption on the roads.

"Floods are also a possibility so drivers should remember never to attempt to drive through water unless they know for sure that it's shallow enough."

The AA advised drivers to ensure their lights and wipers work and the tyres are in good condition before heading out, allow extra time for journeys at a slower speed, and to find another route if they are faced with flood waters.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks recorded unplanned power outages in more than 20 areas including Portsmouth, Southampton and towns east of Reading, according to the customer interactive map.

The company said this was normal, however, rating the shortage as "low incidence", adding the cuts were concentrated to small areas, with power lines generally "holding up very well".

Western Power Distribution has also recorded incidents in the southwest, affecting Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

Energy Networks Association, the industry body for gas and electricity providers, said the storm had not caused "significant disruption" but that it was monitoring the weather "very closely".

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said the highest wind speeds of 61mph hit Berry Head in Devon and the Isle of Wight on Friday morning, making power lines "susceptible to damage".

She added power cuts were more likely in early autumn because trees still have their leaves, which means branches are more likely to fall in high winds and disrupt cables.

Amber weather warnings for the heaviest rainfall likely to cause transport disruption are in place for parts of Wales, and parts of the West Midlands and south-west England until 6pm on Sunday.

Gale-force winds brought by Storm Alex were due to subside by the end of Friday, but yellow weather warnings for rain will remain in place for most of the UK over the weekend.

Ms Maxey said: "A second rain front is coming to replace Storm Alex over the weekend, pushing in from the east on Saturday morning and affecting western areas later on.

"The rain is slowly pushing north but it will be relieved as it goes.

"On Saturday, most of the country will be affected by rain, and it's looking heaviest in the centre, down the spine of the country from Aberdeen to Bristol."

Autumnal temperatures of 10-15C are forecast over the weekend, with the coolest temperatures expected in Scotland.

Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, added that "widespread and persistent rain is likely to lead to flooding" in some areas over the weekend.

Ms Holt said: "We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive though flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

Additional reporting by Press Association

Read more

Climate crisis warming up nights faster than days, research suggests