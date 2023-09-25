Storm Agnes: Strong wind forecast for Northern Ireland

Exposed coasts and headlands could experience stronger winds

A period of severe wind due to reach Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon has officially been named Storm Agnes.

It is the first named storm of the season, which runs from 1 September until 31 August.

Agnes is expected to bring some damaging and disruptive winds to parts of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

Weather warnings have been issued by both the Met Office and Met Éireann for the storm, due to reach the south-west of Ireland on Wednesday morning.

A warning for Northern Ireland comes into place at 12:00 BST on Wednesday and lasts until 07:00 on Thursday.

#StormAgnes has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK later on Wednesday and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/KxU5aqsaDR — Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023

The Met Office is warning of severe wind gusts of around 100km/h (60mph) for some inland areas.

Weather map

The storm will also come with some heavy and persistent rain, which will lead to blustery conditions.

Large waves around the coast could also cause some flooding while throwing coastal debris onto roads and properties.

⚠️ Wind Yellow Warning ⚠️



Becoming very windy on Wednesday



Affected Regions: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow



Details ⬇️https://t.co/9UHVUX5AqH pic.twitter.com/pBpdq8epVx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 25, 2023

In the Republic of Ireland, a number of weather warnings have been issued across the country.

Met Éireann is expecting very strong and gusty winds with the risk of coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages, and fallen trees.