Storm Agnes: Flood and travel warnings across parts of Scotland

South west Scotland is expected to be among the worst affected areas by Storm Agnes

Flooding and travel warnings are in place as Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, reaches Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds covering most of the country from 12:00 to 07:00 on Thursday.

Two heavy rain alerts - covering Dumfries and Galloway and a strip from the west coast up to Aberdeen - run from 15:00 until 03:00 on Thursday.

Gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) are expected in hills and coastal areas.

The storm was formed after a deep area of low pressure developed in the Atlantic, enhanced by some energy from ex-tropical storm Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the US over the weekend.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put a number of flood warnings and alerts in place.

They cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Tayside and West Central Scotland.

The Met Office said the strongest winds were expected to hit south west Scotland.

Potential disruption

It said this could cause damage to buildings, power cuts and disruption to road, rail and ferry services.

Traffic Scotland said there was the risk of strong crosswinds, increased journey times and high-sided vehicles being blown over.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway advised drivers to plan ahead and ensure they had sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, water and a charged mobile in case of any delays.

Network Rail said speed restrictions were being put in place which would mainly affect services on the West Highland Line.

Other routes involved are Kilwinning to Largs, Kilmarnock to Sanquhar, Branchton to Wemyss Bay, Barrhill to Stranraer, Sanquhar to Annan and Lockerbie to Abington.

It said teams were checking pumps in areas at risk of flooding and chainsaw teams were ready to respond if any trees came down.

Ferry operator CalMac also advised anyone using its services to check its status page for updates.