Which Stores and Services Are Offering Holiday Options for Delivery?

This holiday season, 57% of shoppers plan to purchase items online, according to the National Retail Federation. And there's still time to buy gifts online if you want them to arrive by Christmas -- but you'll need to act quickly.

Retailers are welcoming online buyers with, in many cases, free shipping. Some of the shipping bargains require a minimum spend or a club membership; others are just simply free, a big help toward keeping your holidays on budget.

Adobe is predicting that U.S. online sales will reach a record $207 billion this holiday season, representing a 10% growth over last year. But given disruptions in the supply chain, order now and have an alternate gift idea in mind in case your first choice isn't available.

To help make the season merry and bright, here are a few retailers and services that are offering special holiday options for delivery.

Amazon

The king of e-commerce is offering Prime members free two-day delivery on millions of everyday items or free one-day delivery across the U.S. on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase. A faster same-day delivery service is available in select cities, including Miami, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix, on more than 3 million items with a minimum order of at least $35. A Prime membership costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month.

If you're not a prime member, free standard shipping is available on more than 100 million items on orders of $25 or more. However, the shipping time is five to eight days.

Apple

With Apple, shipping is free on all orders. You'll get one-day delivery on any Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV or Apple Watch that's in stock, with two-day delivery on most other items. On your checkout page, you'll see just how long Apple expects it will take for your items to reach you.

In the majority of metro areas, you can get Apple's in-stock items in just two hours for a $9 delivery fee.

Best Buy

If you're giving electronics or entertainment items this year, Best Buy has the shipping covered. The store offers next-day delivery (Sunday delivery not included) on thousands of items at no cost, provided the order totals at least $35. No minimum purchase is required for Best Buy Totaltech, My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members. Free shipping does not apply to various large items, such as big televisions.

CVS

Sometimes, the drug store has just what you need for holiday giving or preparations. In that case, CVS offers standard free standard shipping for non-prescription orders of more than $35. For lesser orders, the fee is $5.49 to the 48 contiguous states. Once processed, shipping time is one to four business days, CVS says.

JCPenney

Department store chain JCPenney has free standard shipping every day with a purchase of $75 or more that is going to an address in the lower 48 states. Expect your purchase to arrive in five to seven days. Non-qualifying orders cost $8.95 to ship.

Kohl's

Like JCPenney, Kohl's offers free shipping every day when the order totals $75 or more. Standard shipping takes three to eight days for your order to reach you. For lower-priced orders, the shipping fee is $8.95.

Macy's

Platinum- and gold-level members of the Macy's Star Rewards program receive free shipping with no minimum purchase, as long as they shop with their Macy's credit card. All other shoppers earn free shipping with a $25 purchase (in the contiguous U.S. only). But shop fast. The offer ends Dec. 9.

If you need your gift today, and you have a Macy's in your area, you can have it delivered the same day. If you place your online order of $25 before noon, it will be delivered that day for a $15 fee. If your purchase costs less than $25, the fee totals $25.95.

Nordstrom

The upscale retailer offers free shipping - and free returns! - of almost each item available on its website to all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico. Most in-stock items reach your home between three and eight days after you place your order, the company says.

Target

Get your order from Target in two days - and for free if you spend at least $35. If you have a Target Red Card, most items are shipped free with no minimum purchase. If you need last-minute gifts, you can get same-day delivery on thousands of items, including groceries. at Target via Shipt. A subscription to Shipt costs $99 a year or $9.99 per order.

Walmart

Walmart has free two-day shipping on select items online of orders of $35-plus. If you live in a qualifying ZIP code, the delivery time drops to one day. Members of Walmart+ receive free shipping on most items with no minimum purchase. The membership fee is $98 per year or $12.95 a month, and members get other perks, too, such as discounts on gas and prescriptions.

