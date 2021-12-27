Stores are running low on rapid COVID-19 tests. Here’s where you can get tests in Sacramento

For some, the holiday rush to get COVID-19 tests have been stalled with long lines or out-of-stock and sold-out inventory.

Some pharmacies in Sacramento were seeing a shortage of test kits last week, according to an ABC 10 report. This comes as omicron and coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country this holiday season.

According to the county COVID dashboard, the seven-day average case rate in Sacramento County has been climbing, going from 12.6 per 100K at the beginning of December to 22.6 per 100K as of Dec. 23.

To quell the soaring cases, Pres. Joe Biden announced that he will provide 500 million free at-home test kits to those in the U.S., but this won’t happen until January.

If you need a COVID test now in the Sacramento area, here’s where you can go.

CVS

Location varies

CVS has various brands of at-home COVID-19 test kits. But there is a limit of six kits per purchase, according to an email response by CVS.

There may be temporary out-of-stocks for the test kits due to high demand. Instead, you can get a lab-based test at some CVS locations. Appointment availability is limited, depending on the day and type of test you want.

Make an appointment here.

Rite Aid

Location varies

Rite Aid offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

Make an appointment here.

La Familia Counseling Center

3301 37th Ave, Sacramento

La Familia Counseling Center is open for COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday’s.

It offers rapid and PCR tests to anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status. According to the center, there are enough supplies for anyone over 2 years old. The facility is not handing out at-home test kits.

Register for an appointment here.

Healthy Davis Together

Multiple locations

If you are in or around Yolo County, you can get a free COVID test at multiple places under Healthy Davis Together, a University of California, Davis public health project.

All locations offer PCR, or saliva-based testing. Research Park in Davis has rapid testing for people who have COVID symptoms.

You can find more information about location and hours here.

Urgent Care Now

12417 Fair Oaks Blvd, Suite 600, Fair Oaks

4345 Arden Way, Sacramento

Urgent Care Now has nasal swab COVID tests at two of their locations. They also have antibody tests so you can see if you’ve had the COVID virus previously.

You can walk in at one of these locations or make an appointment online.

Optum Serve

Location varies

California is partnering with Optum Serve to provide free testing to all residents in the state. This includes people experiencing homelessness, uninsured and undocumented individuals.

You can find a nearby location and make an appointment here or by calling 1-888-634-1123.

If your pharmacy or clinic does not have COVID tests available, you can find more testing locations in the Sacramento area here.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.