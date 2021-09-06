All the stores and restaurants open on Labor Day 2021

People watch a fireworks show in Queens, New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty)

Labor Day takes place on the first Monday of September every year in the US and honours the American worker.

While many associate the occasion with the end of summer and an opportunity for parades, parties, picnics, barbecues and shopping sprees, the day was inaugurated in the late 19th century out of respect for organised labour and the rights of the individual.

The US Department of Labor describes the holiday, this year taking place on 6 September, as “a creation of the labour movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers”.

Federal offices are closed across the country and the US Postal Service delivers no mail.

“All other holidays are in a more or less degree connected with conflicts and battles of man’s prowess over man, of strife and discord for greed and power, of glories achieved by one nation over another. Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation” Samuel Gompers, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, once explained.

The first Labor Day was held on 5 September 1882 in New York City at the instigation of the Central Labor Union with a street parade held in Union Square. Other cities followed suit and Oregon became the first state to make it an official holiday in 1887.

By 1894, 34 states observed the date, prompting the president, Grover Cleveland, to sign a bill into law that June making it an official national holiday.

That decision coincided with one of the darkest episodes in the history of American industrial relations, the Pullman Strike, which saw 4,000 American Railway Union workers on Chicago’s South Side, led by Eugene V Debs, engage in a series of wildcat strikes between 11 May and 20 July 1894, protesting the poor working conditions and low wages offered by the railroad car manufacturer.

The company stood firm and refused to recognise the demonstrations, resulting in rioting in which 37 people were killed, 57 injured and $80m of damage caused before the US Army could restore order.

Story continues

Labor Day thus played an important role in stabilising, resetting and advancing America’s relationship with its working men and women in the aftermath of that tragedy.

In 2021, the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is continuing to cause havoc and leading to staffing shortages at many American businesses, adding a complicating factor to the question of which ones remain open.

“Unlike Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Labor Day,” explains USA Today. “National restaurant chains, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Chili’s, are open and on-demand services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders on Monday for participating local and national restaurants.”

Among those definitely closed are Costco and Tijuana Flats but here’s a comprehensive list of stores and restaurants that are open, although readers are advised to check with their nearest branch to make sure and for that venue’s exact holiday opening hours.

7Eleven

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme

Albertons

Aldi

Apple

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Barnes & Noble

Baskin-Robbins

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Benihana

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

Best Buy

Big Lots

Big Y

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blaze Pizza

Bob Evans

Bojangles

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Bravo Supermarkets

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Cabela’s

California Pizza Kitchen

Capital Grille

Captain D’s

Carl’s Jr

Carrabba’s

Casey’s General Stores

Checkers

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E Cheese

Church’s Chicken

Circle K

City Market

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Conn's HomePlus

The Container Store

Copps

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cracker Barrel

Cubs Foods

Cumberland Farms

CVS

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Einstein Bros. Bagels

El Pollo Loco

Family Dollar

Famous Dave’s

Firehouse Subs

First Watch

Five Below

Fleming’s

Fogo de Chao

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Freebirds World Burrito

Fresh Market

Fry’s Food Stores

GameStop

Giant

Golden Chick

Golden Corral

Hardee’s

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

H-E-B

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Hooters

Hy-Vee

IHOP

Ikea

Ingles

Instacart

Jack in the Box

Jamba

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Jimmy John’s

KFC

King Soopers

Kirkland’s

Kohl's

Kroger

Kung Fu Tea

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesars

Logan’s Roadhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse

Long John Silver’s

Love’s Travel Stops

Lowe’s

Lucky Supermarkets

Macaroni Grill

Macy’s

Maggiano’s Little Italy

MAPCO

Marshalls

Maverik - Adventure’s First Stop

McDonald’s

Meijer

Menards

Metro Diner

Michaels

Miller’s Ale House

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Natural Grocers

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Noodles & Company

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

O’Charley’s

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Olive Garden

On the Border

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Party City

Papa Gino’s

Papa John’s Pizza

PDQ

PF Chang’s

Pilot Flying J

Pizza Hut

Pollo Campero

Pollo Tropical

Portillo’s

Popeyes

Publix

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Quiznos

RaceTrac

Rally’s

Ralphs

Red Robin

Rite Aid

Ross

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Rue21

Ruth’s Chris

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Save A Lot

Shake Shack

Shipt

Shoney’s

ShopRite

Smart & Final

Sonic Drive-In

Sonny’s BBQ

Sprouts Farmers Market

Staples

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

Stop & Shop

Subway

Taco Bell

Taco John’s

Target

TGI Fridays

Tim Hortons

TJ Maxx

Torchy’s Tacos

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

TravelCenters of America

Ulta

Waffle House

Walgreens

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walmart

Wawa

Wegmans

Wendy’s

White Castle

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Yogurtland

Read More

'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records debuting with $71.4M

California closes all national forests to hiking, camping ahead of Labor Day due to wildfires

Millennial Money: Be ready to work for Labor Day bargains

Body of US climber, 24, found on Bolivia’s second-largest mountain

NFL star Tom Brady says he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl victory parade

Video shows moment US students caught 9/11 attack on film and fled their own building