All the stores and restaurants open on Labor Day 2021
Labor Day takes place on the first Monday of September every year in the US and honours the American worker.
While many associate the occasion with the end of summer and an opportunity for parades, parties, picnics, barbecues and shopping sprees, the day was inaugurated in the late 19th century out of respect for organised labour and the rights of the individual.
The US Department of Labor describes the holiday, this year taking place on 6 September, as “a creation of the labour movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers”.
Federal offices are closed across the country and the US Postal Service delivers no mail.
“All other holidays are in a more or less degree connected with conflicts and battles of man’s prowess over man, of strife and discord for greed and power, of glories achieved by one nation over another. Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation” Samuel Gompers, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, once explained.
The first Labor Day was held on 5 September 1882 in New York City at the instigation of the Central Labor Union with a street parade held in Union Square. Other cities followed suit and Oregon became the first state to make it an official holiday in 1887.
By 1894, 34 states observed the date, prompting the president, Grover Cleveland, to sign a bill into law that June making it an official national holiday.
That decision coincided with one of the darkest episodes in the history of American industrial relations, the Pullman Strike, which saw 4,000 American Railway Union workers on Chicago’s South Side, led by Eugene V Debs, engage in a series of wildcat strikes between 11 May and 20 July 1894, protesting the poor working conditions and low wages offered by the railroad car manufacturer.
The company stood firm and refused to recognise the demonstrations, resulting in rioting in which 37 people were killed, 57 injured and $80m of damage caused before the US Army could restore order.
Labor Day thus played an important role in stabilising, resetting and advancing America’s relationship with its working men and women in the aftermath of that tragedy.
In 2021, the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is continuing to cause havoc and leading to staffing shortages at many American businesses, adding a complicating factor to the question of which ones remain open.
“Unlike Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Labor Day,” explains USA Today. “National restaurant chains, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Chili’s, are open and on-demand services such as Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will deliver orders on Monday for participating local and national restaurants.”
Among those definitely closed are Costco and Tijuana Flats but here’s a comprehensive list of stores and restaurants that are open, although readers are advised to check with their nearest branch to make sure and for that venue’s exact holiday opening hours.
7Eleven
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Acme
Albertons
Aldi
Apple
Applebee’s
Arby’s
Barnes & Noble
Baskin-Robbins
Bass Pro Shops
Bed Bath & Beyond
Belk
Benihana
Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
Best Buy
Big Lots
Big Y
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blaze Pizza
Bob Evans
Bojangles
Bonefish Grill
Boston Market
Bravo Supermarkets
Buca di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
Burlington
buybuy Baby
Cabela’s
California Pizza Kitchen
Capital Grille
Captain D’s
Carl’s Jr
Carrabba’s
Casey’s General Stores
Checkers
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Cheesecake Factory
Chili’s
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chuck E Cheese
Church’s Chicken
Circle K
City Market
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
Conn's HomePlus
The Container Store
Copps
Cotton Patch Cafe
Cracker Barrel
Cubs Foods
Cumberland Farms
CVS
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
Dairy Queen
Del Taco
Denny’s
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dillard’s
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Domino’s Pizza
Dunkin’
Einstein Bros. Bagels
El Pollo Loco
Family Dollar
Famous Dave’s
Firehouse Subs
First Watch
Five Below
Fleming’s
Fogo de Chao
Food Lion
Fred Meyer
Freebirds World Burrito
Fresh Market
Fry’s Food Stores
GameStop
Giant
Golden Chick
Golden Corral
Hardee’s
Harris Teeter
Harveys Supermarket
H-E-B
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Hooters
Hy-Vee
IHOP
Ikea
Ingles
Instacart
Jack in the Box
Jamba
JCPenney
Joann Stores
Jimmy John’s
KFC
King Soopers
Kirkland’s
Kohl's
Kroger
Kung Fu Tea
Krispy Kreme
Little Caesars
Logan’s Roadhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse
Long John Silver’s
Love’s Travel Stops
Lowe’s
Lucky Supermarkets
Macaroni Grill
Macy’s
Maggiano’s Little Italy
MAPCO
Marshalls
Maverik - Adventure’s First Stop
McDonald’s
Meijer
Menards
Metro Diner
Michaels
Miller’s Ale House
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Mountain Mike’s Pizza
Natural Grocers
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
Noodles & Company
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
O’Charley’s
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Old Navy
Olive Garden
On the Border
Outback Steakhouse
Panda Express
Panera Bread
Party City
Papa Gino’s
Papa John’s Pizza
PDQ
PF Chang’s
Pilot Flying J
Pizza Hut
Pollo Campero
Pollo Tropical
Portillo’s
Popeyes
Publix
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Quiznos
RaceTrac
Rally’s
Ralphs
Red Robin
Rite Aid
Ross
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Ruby Tuesday
Rue21
Ruth’s Chris
Safeway
Sam’s Club
Save A Lot
Shake Shack
Shipt
Shoney’s
ShopRite
Smart & Final
Sonic Drive-In
Sonny’s BBQ
Sprouts Farmers Market
Staples
Starbucks
Steak ‘n Shake
Stop & Shop
Subway
Taco Bell
Taco John’s
Target
TGI Fridays
Tim Hortons
TJ Maxx
Torchy’s Tacos
Tractor Supply Co.
Trader Joe’s
TravelCenters of America
Ulta
Waffle House
Walgreens
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
Walmart
Wawa
Wegmans
Wendy’s
White Castle
Whole Foods Market
Winn-Dixie
Yogurtland
Read More
'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records debuting with $71.4M
California closes all national forests to hiking, camping ahead of Labor Day due to wildfires
Millennial Money: Be ready to work for Labor Day bargains
Body of US climber, 24, found on Bolivia’s second-largest mountain
NFL star Tom Brady says he tested positive for Covid after Super Bowl victory parade
Video shows moment US students caught 9/11 attack on film and fled their own building