What stores and restaurants are open Labor Day? Here's the list of businesses open or closed Monday

Consumers wanting to take advantage of the long weekend have options for shopping and grabbing a bite this Labor Day.
Unlike Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, most major retailers are typically open on the federal holiday dedicated to the achievements of American workers.
However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, what stores and restaurants will be open Monday – and their hours – can vary depending on where you live. Several will have special holiday hours and many pharmacies will be closed.
Costco is the largest retailer staying closed on Labor Day and the wholesale club closes for other holidays including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Independence Day.
Because of the high unemployment rate amid COVID-19, Minnesota-based Red Wing Shoe Company announced it intends to "bring back the true meaning of Labor Day with its #LaborDayOn initiative" and said in a news release that it is "turning a holiday that’s become synonymous with discounts, sales and doorbuster deals back into a day for the American worker."
The 115-year-old company is transforming over 525 of its stores into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs and is switching its customer service line, 800-RED-WING, "into a job search hotline to offer both free guidance as well to help connect the unemployed to more open positions."
Red Wing says 50 brands, including General Mills, Burger King, New Balance, Land O’ Lakes, Johnsonville and Sleep Number, have joined in the movement "to use their own marketing channels on Labor Day to post all job openings they have available using the hashtag #LaborDayOn."
According to data from Womply, a small business software provider, 23% of restaurants and 15% of stores are still closed.
“While uncertainty still abounds, your favorite restaurants and shops could use all the help they can get," said Brad Plothow, Womply vice president of corporate marketing and communications. Plothow recommended looking for "responsible ways to support them by looking for businesses that offer takeout, delivery, or curbside pickup.”
Stores open Labor Day 2020
Most stores are still operating with reduced hours because of COVID-19 and others will reduce hours. Most pharmacies are closed. Check with your store before heading out. Click on store names to search for location-specific information.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bealls Florida
- Bealls Outlet
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Cabela's
- Conn's HomePlus
- Container Store
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Ethan Allen
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Home Depot
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland's
- Kmart
- Kohl's
- Leslie's Pool Supplies
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Rack Room Shoes
- Rite Aid
- Ross
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Shoe Carnival
- Stein Mart
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tuesday Morning
- Ulta Beauty
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Grocery stores, convenience stores open Labor Day
Most grocery stores are still operating under reduced hours due to COVID-19. Some may also have shorter hours Monday. Additional stores, gas stations and convenience stores also are expected to be open. Check before heading out.
- 7-Eleven
- Acme
- Albertsons
- Aldi
- Baker’s
- BI-LO
- Bravo Supermarkets
- Circle K
- City Market
- Copps
- Cub Foods
- Cumberland Farms
- Dillons
- Food Lion
- Fred Meyer
- Fresh Market
- Fresh Thyme
- Fry’s Food Stores
- Giant
- Giant Eagle
- Harris Teeter
- Harveys Supermarket
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Ingles
- King Soopers
- Kroger
- Love's Travel Stops
- Lucky Supermarkets
- Meijer
- Pilot Flying J
- Publix
- Ralphs
- Safeway
- Save-A-Lot
- Sheetz
- ShopRite
- Sprouts
- Stop & Shop
- Trader Joe's
- TravelCenters of America
- Vons
- Wawa
- Weis Markets
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
- Winn-Dixie
Labor Day stores closed
Restaurants open Labor Day
The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may only be offering takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location to learn more.
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Baja Fresh
- Benihana
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Blaze Pizza
- Blimpie
- Bob Evans
- Bojangles
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Bruegger's Bagels
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Buffalo Wings & Rings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Capital Grille
- Captain D's
- Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Checkers
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Cicis Pizza
- Cracker Barrel
- D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
- Del Taco
- Denny's
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Dog Haus
- Dunkin'
- Eddie V’s
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Fleming's
- Fogo de Chão
- Golden Chick
- Golden Corral
- Honey Baked Ham
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Ike's Love & Sandwiches
- Islands Restaurants
- Jack in the Box
- Jamba
- Jimmy John's
- KFC
- Kolache Factory
- Krispy Kreme
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Long John Silver's
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- McCormick & Schmick's
- McDonald's
- Metro Diner
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- Mountain Mike's Pizza
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Noodles & Company
- Olive Garden
- On the Border
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John's Pizza
- Perkins
- PDQ
- P.F. Chang's
- Pizza Inn
- Pollo Campero
- Pollo Tropical
- Quiznos
- Rally's
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Rubio's Coastal Grill
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Saltgrass Steak House
- Shoney's
- Sizzler
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sonny's BBQ
- Starbucks
- Steak 'n Shake
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Taco Cabana
- Texas de Brazil
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Torchy's Tacos
- TravelCenters of America
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Twin Peaks
- Waffle House
- Wayback Burgers
- Wendy's
- Whataburger
- White Castle
- Yard House
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Labor Day 2020: Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's open, Costco closed