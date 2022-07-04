What stores are open today for July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more
It's the Fourth of July, which means fireworks, barbecues, bonfires—and incredible sales and deals. While many are online, if you're looking to do some in-person shopping, you'll find it easy to do, whether you want to browse for new clothes or need to run out and grab more marshmallow sticks.
Luckily, most stores and major retailers are open today, with some simply cutting their hours shorter than usual—think 6 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. So if in-store shopping is on your agenda this Independence Day, check out our list of retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's.
Stores open Fourth of July 2022
Academy Sports + Outdoors Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ace Hardware Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnes & Noble Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Belk Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Best Buy Varies by location
The Container Store Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CVS Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dollar General Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Family Dollar Varies by location
Five Below Varies by location
Home Depot Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m
HomeGoods Varies by location
Ikea Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
J.C. Penney Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Joann Stores Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kirkland's Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kohl's Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lowe's Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Macy's Varies by location
Marshalls Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Michaels Varies by location
Nordstrom Varies by location
Nordstrom Rack Varies by location
Old Navy Varies by location
Sam's Club Plus Members: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Club Members: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staples Varies by location
Target Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
T.J. Maxx Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Walgreens Varies by location
Walmart Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
