Here’s when stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Retailers have been urging consumers to get their holiday shopping done earlier this year because supply-chain glitches have created new levels of uncertainty about what will be in stock and when.

The message got across: Retail sales surged in October for such things as electronics, clothing and fitness gear. And yet an estimated 158.3 million Americans are still expected to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to a November survey from the National Retail Federation.

Fewer major retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, with names like Kohl’s and Walmart holding out for Black Friday. Here’s a rundown of which national retailers will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, though times may vary at some locations:

Thanksgiving

7 a.m.: Big Lots, Dollar General

9 a.m.: Cabela’s

Black Friday

5 a.m.: Academy Sports+Outdoors, Best Buy, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Towne West Square, Walmart

6 a.m.: Atwoods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Big Lots, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menard’s, Towne East Square

7 a.m.: Cavender’s, Michaels, Shoe Carnival, Target

8 a.m.: Ace Hardware of Wichita, Dollar General, Five Below, Salon Brands, Slumberland Furniture

9 a.m.: Costco Wholesale

10 a.m.: Sam’s Club

Small Business Saturday

The NRF forecasts 58.1 million Americans will turn to local bookstores, toy sellers, clothing boutiques and other independents on Small Business Saturday.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the event was launched in 2010 to redirect some holiday shopping dollars to local stores and is now observed by all 50 states.

To find a participating business near you, search for #SmallBizSat on social media or do a simple online search. Local newspapers, blogs, and neighborhood listservs can also point you to unique retailers in your area.

Contributing: Wichita Eagle staff