Stores open Christmas 2021: Hours for Walgreens, CVS and Safeway, but Walmart, Costco closed

Didn't wrap up your holiday shopping yet? If you were counting on a last-minute Christmas run through the aisles of Walmart or Target you may be out of luck.

Both chains are closed for Christmas Saturday along with the majority of other major retailers and grocery stores.

Costco will be closed Saturday and next week on New Year's Day. The wholesale club traditionally stays closed on major holidays including Thanksgiving, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club are closed, too.

But drugstores including CVS and Walgreens will have many locations open, as will several convenience stores including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Sheetz and Cumberland Farms if you need a gallon of milk or another gift card.

A few grocery store chains have select locations open.

For the businesses open Saturday, hours can vary and not all locations will be open. In some cases, store websites have not been updated to reflect holiday hours, so call your closest location or check your apps before heading out.

Grocery, drug stores open Christmas

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will close between 5 and 9 p.m.

CVS

Giant Food: Hours vary.

Instacart: Delivery will be available "matching most local retailer hours in the majority of markets where Instacart operates," the company told USA TODAY.

Save A Lot: Varies, most locations closed on Christmas.

Rite Aid

Safeway: Some locations will be closed, while others will close between 5 and 9 p.m.

Vons: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens

Many CVS stores are open Christmas Day but most pharmacies will be closed.

Convenience stores open Christmas

7-Eleven

ARKO Corp convenience stores (Brands include E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Casey's General Store: Stores and kitchens open 10 a.m. Christmas.

Circle K

EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop and Turkey Hill)

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek: Stores open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but most locations with fuel are open 24 hours.

RaceTrac

Rite Aid

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Wawa

More businesses open: Additional stores, gas stations and convenience stores also are expected to be open.

Stores closed Christmas 2021

Here is a sampling of major retailers and grocery stores that are closed on Christmas:

Grocery stores closed Christmas Day

Here are some of the grocery stores closed Christmas 2021. If your store isn't on the list, check before heading out.

