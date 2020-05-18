Need to Go Shopping? These Are the Stores Open on Memorial Day

Photo credit: Getty Images

Memorial Day, which always falls on the last Monday of May, honors our country's fallen soldiers and signals the start of summer. Most years, the three-day weekend is packed with cookouts, beach trips, and patriotic parades. This year's Memorial Day activities will likely have you staying closer to home and spending the day with your family. Still, you may find yourself in need of some last-minute essentials or ingredients for your Memorial Day recipes and wondering which stores are open.

Many retailers are still operating under limited hours to allow time for restocking and sanitizing. While a handful of retailers do close their doors for the day, we rounded up all the grocery stores and convenience stores open on Memorial Day for your last-minute needs. Rest assured that go-to spots like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and ALDI all have you covered come May 25. However, we do still suggest calling your local stores for updates, especially since some will vary by location. (Also, there are lots of restaurants open on Memorial Day, like Starbucks, if you want to grab carryout.)

Stores Open on Memorial Day:

You're in luck—all supermarkets will function under standard hours.

Locations are currently operating under limited hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the website for details on your location.

If you need some essentials from Costco, you'll have to plan ahead. All locations are closed May 25.

All locations are open. Check the website for the hours of the location nearest you.

Locations are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The outdoor warehouse will be accessible on Memorial Day. Note that store hours will vary by location.

Select stores have reopened for business, but some remain closed. Check the website for information on your store.

All locations are open. Check the website, as holiday hours vary by location for the expansive home-outfitting superstore.

Certain T.J. Maxx locations have reopened with limited hours. Check the website for specifics.

According to the supermarket chain's website, all ALDI stores will be open with limited hours on Memorial Day. The schedule will differ by location, so check online using ALDI's store locator tool.

The expansive chain will operate under normal business hours. To find your local store's exact hours, use Target's online "Find a store" tool for specifics.

Most Kroger stores will open their doors on Memorial Day. However, the holiday hours vary by location, so check your local supermarket's schedule.

Most locations are closed at this time.

All Sephora location remain temporarily closed.

All locations are open on May 25.

Whether you need extra Band-Aids or paper towels, make a pit stop to the drug store franchise, which will have normal business hours.

The mega supermarket chain has confirmed it will be open on Memorial Day. Locations are operating under limited hours, so check the store locator before heading out.

All Whole Foods stores will open their doors on Memorial Day with limited hours. Check the store locator for details.

Select locations have reopened. Check the store locator to find the hours of the location near you.

