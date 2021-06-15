Store worker shot dead in argument over masks in Georgia

A cashier was killed and a DeKalb County retired deputy injured at a supermarket after a man opened fire over arguments about a mask (11Alive/Screengrab)

A 30-year-old man got into a heated argument about masks on Monday with a cashier at a supermarket in Georgia, Atlanta, returned with a handgun and shot her dead, police confirmed.

Victor Lee Tucker got into an argument with the cashier at the Big Bear supermarket in DeKalb County in Georgia and shot her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. The incident also left a retired sheriff’s deputy injured.

The cashier — whose identity wasn’t revealed by the police as of Monday evening — was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital where she died.

DeKalb County sheriff Melody M Maddox said Mr Tucker and the retired deputy were also taken to the hospital following the shooting incident.

Cynthia Williams, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokesperson, told the media that the incident took place inside a supermarket at South Dekalb mall on Candler Road.

There were several people inside when Mr Tucker opened fire. Ms Maddox confirmed that the argument between Mr Tucker and the cashier started “in reference to wearing a mask.”

The GBI continues an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident in DeKalb County. Victor Lee Tucker, 30, got into an argument w/ a female cashier & shot her. A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to intervene while working off-duty. pic.twitter.com/I8xxYpMjxO — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 14, 2021

Mr Tucker left the supermarket after the verbal duel with the cashier without making any purchase. But police say he returned immediately.

The GBI said: “Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her.”

The retired sheriff’s deputy who was also injured in the shooting had been working a part-time security job at the store. Authorities said that Mr Tucker started shooting at the deputy who then returned fire.

The retired deputy had been with the Dekalb County police department for more than 30 years. Ms Maddox said that he was shot at twice but was wearing a bulletproof vest. The deputy was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center after the incident.

He is currently in stable condition.

A bullet also “grazed” a second cashier at the store, the GBI told the media.

Mr Tucker was arrested while he was trying to crawl out the front door, Ms Maddox said. He was also injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital but the police have not released more details about his current condition.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that “the incident is the 41st shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the GBI has investigated this year.”