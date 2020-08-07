Store closings, bankruptcy cases pile up for business wear retailers during COVID-19: Are dress clothes gone for good?

Dressing up is being dressed down – and that’s bad news for retailers that specialize in traditional office clothes.

After years of business attire becoming increasingly casual, the sudden transition to working from home for millions of Americans has undermined retailers that sell dress clothes.

Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Brooks Brothers, Lord & Taylor, Ann Taylor, Loft and Neiman Marcus are among the retailers whose parent companies have entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in recent weeks, having experienced a sudden drop-off in sales due in part to what industry leaders are calling “casualization.”

While most nonessential retailers have posted sales declines due to temporary store shutdowns and a sharp drop in foot traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies that specialize in dress clothes are in the worst shape – especially menswear shops.

Take Men’s Wearhouse. In 2011, 1 in 5 suits sold in America were purchased at one of the company’s more than 1,200 stores, according to a court filing.

Less than a decade later, demand for suits has collapsed. Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, filed for Chapter 11 protection this month. The retailer plans to close up to 500 locations.

Revenue for men’s clothing stores is expected to decline by 13% in 2020, according to research firm IBISWorld, and continue falling for several years.

“People are shopping more online, and men are just not buying suits,” said Helena Song, an S&P credit analyst who tracks retailers, including menswear companies.

Jamie Johnston is among them. Johnston, a Toronto real estate agent, remembers a time not too long ago when the area surrounding his downtown office was swarming with people in suits. Those days now feel like a distant memory.

Now, he says, the agents he works with are dressing much more casually even when they make their way to the office for socially distanced work. Most of their client meetings are happening over video conference services like Zoom, which invites more casual attire.

“I used to always wear a jacket to the office, and now I don’t,” he said. “Nobody’s wearing jackets.”

A trend long in the making

The pandemic has simply accelerated an ongoing pivot toward more casual wear in business, said Ray Wimer, an assistant professor of retail practice at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management.

“Instead of having casual Fridays, it’s become the casual workweek," he said.

Some retailers, such as women’s apparel chain Chico’s, say they’ve benefited from earlier shifts toward more casual wear. The company says its White House brand is leading the way.

“You really can't define what workwear is anymore,” Chico’s CEO Molly Langenstein said in a June 10 conference call.

But some retailers say the decline in celebratory events is hurting them more than the pivot toward casual wear in the work-from-home environment.

It's stemming from a "general lack of events and occasions from weddings (to) summer parties to company events as well as business trips,” said Yves Müller, chief financial officer of luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss, on a conference call Aug. 4.

Many black-tie events have been dramatically scaled back, postponed or canceled altogether due to social distancing requirements. That's been devastating for companies like Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, both of which had reliable tuxedo rental businesses until a few months ago.

Tailored Brands declined to comment for this story.

“Think of all the junior high or senior high proms that got canceled,” Wimer said. “A good portion of their business dried up. For the foreseeable future, maybe you can have a wedding, but I don’t see schools having proms or other formal events where you get a good portion of your revenue from.”

