Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton

The Clayton Police Department is searching for several suspects in an early morning shootout that damaged a Circle K store, a Food Lion and a nail salon on Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at a Circle K on 10081 U.S. 70 Business West shortly before 5 a.m., according to a news release.

Authorities found shell casings outside the store and BP gas station, as well as in the parking lot of an adjacent shopping center.

Bullets shattered windows of the Circle K, a Food Lion grocery store and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees inside the Food Lion and a Circle K clerk were not injured.

Authorities say two people were in a verbal confrontation that began inside the Circle K and continued outside.

One of them left the parking lot in a gray Toyota Avalon following a white Nissan SUV. Another person fired at the people in the Toyota from a black Dodge Challenger.

Marquise LeShawn Taylor, who was in the Toyota, was shot in the leg.

Both vehicles fired “numerous rounds” at each other through the parking lot, resulting in stray bullets damaging nearby property.

Police detectives charged Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr. with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and structure, and damage to property. Sanders has not yet been arrested and taken into custody, police said late Thursdy afternoon.

Charges against other suspects are pending.