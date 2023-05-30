How to Store Apricots So They Don’t Bruise

Enjoy apricots in early summer, and all year round.

Apricot season, which begins around late May, signals the summer to come. Small, with fuzzy, pink-orange skin, sweet-tart flavor, and a jammy, juicy texture, apricots are a delight. When picking out ripe apricots at the grocery store, look for the smooth, orange-leaning ones that give just a little when pressed. If you won’t be eating them for a bit, opt for the fruits that are slightly yellower and harder—signs that they haven’t ripened just yet. Enjoy fresh apricots in the summer months, and dried—or frozen and thawed—apricots throughout the rest of the year. Keep reading to learn how to store apricots properly so you can eat them from January to December.

How to Store Fresh Apricots

Store fresh apricots in an airtight food storage container in the refrigerator for the longest possible shelf life. However, if you have unripe apricots that you’d like to ripen quickly, leave them on the countertop.

How to Store Dried Apricots

To preserve dried apricots, keep them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. You can also keep dried apricots in an airtight container on the countertop or in the pantry, but the warmer temperatures will cause them to spoil more quickly. If the dried apricots seem too dried out when you want to use them, soak them in hot water for a few minutes, which will help them plump up.



Dried apricots work well in sweet dishes like oatmeal, and savory ones like Lemon-Pepper Tofu With Apricot-Chickpea Salsa or Sesame-Coated Pork With Apricot Sauce.

Can You Freeze Apricots?

Yes, you can freeze apricots. Start by cleaning, coring, and slicing the apricots into manageable chunks. Lay out the apricot chunks on a sheet pan and freeze until solid. Then, transfer the frozen apricot chunks to an airtight container, and return to the freezer.



Frozen apricot makes for a great smoothie addition, and can also be cooked into jams or fillings for cobblers and crumbles. If you have a glut of ripe apricots and not enough time to eat or cook them all, freezing is the way to go.

