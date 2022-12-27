You Can Store a 9-Foot Christmas Tree Inside This Handy Bag—and It’s Only $14

Carly Totten
·2 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The best-seller has 27,000 five-star ratings and 2,900 positive reviews.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Unfortunately, the holidays do come to a close each year. And the time when most people choose to put away their artificial Christmas trees is fast approaching. But before you remove your ornaments and dismantle your tree for the season, Amazon shoppers suggest getting a great storage solution that is something other than a cardboard box—and this handy find promises to keep your tree safe for the off-season for just $14.

The first step to sourcing great Christmas tree storage is to find an option that will fit your tree inside. As long as you take it apart (which is typical for most artificial Christmas trees), the 65 by 15 by 30-inch Zober large Christmas tree storage bag fits up to a 9-foot tree inside. With more than 27,000 perfect ratings and 2,900 five-star reviews, it’s not surprising that it has climbed into the top five on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Christmas Tree Storage category.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $18); amazon.com.

“It is much easier to store my tree in this bag instead of the bulky large box. It has handles and is easy to move around in my basement storage space,” wrote a five-star reviewer. They were able to store their 7.5-foot Christmas tree inside with their tree stand and described it as “very durable.” They continued, “It is well worth the price I paid for this item—I would recommend this storage bag.”

The storage bag is made from tear-proof polyethylene plastic, and it’s moisture-resistant and waterproof, which will help to keep your tree safe if you’re storing it in a basement, garage, or shed. It also has a two-way dual zipper for easy closure, three reinforced handles for peace of mind carrying, and a card slot on the front where you can add a label.

“I purchased a little bigger than I should have, but am totally satisfied with this product,” shared a shopper who confirmed the bag is “waterproof” and “easy to maneuver and handle.” They continued, “This storage bag is great; my artificial tree fits with room to spare.”

As this Christmas season comes to a close, make this the year you recycle the cardboard box your artificial Christmas tree came in and switch to a Zober storage bag instead. For just $14, you can keep your tree safe inside a tear- and moisture-resistant bag until next year’s most festive months.

