‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Returns In Style After Horrific Accident Recovery
Barry Weiss, who was missing from the show for months after a bike crash left him with multiple injuries, will be back for the new season.
More from Deadline
KISS: A&E Preps Two-Part Documentary On Classic Rock Band For Biography Strand
Janet Jackson Doc Series Lands At Lifetime, A&E; Reba McEntire Strikes Two Movie Deal With Female-Skewing Cable Net
TMZ reports Weiss made a grand entrance in his return to the show, surprising the cast when he rolled up in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust.
While the cast admired the car’s first appearance, they couldn’t tell who was driving until Weiss rolled down the tinted window. “Did you miss me?!?” A few jokes were spent on him, but one bidder lamented that on a day anticipated to be a hunt for collectibles, the king of collectibles returned.
Season 13 of Storage Wars arrives Nov. 2 with back-to-back episodes.
Best of Deadline
New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More
New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.