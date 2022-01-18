Storage units burn near downtown Fresno. Firefighters pinpoint a likely cause

A fire broke out Monday night at a storage facility near downtown Fresno with flames spreading into multiple units.

Around 6:30 p.m. firefighter received reports of a fire at SecurCare Self Storage in the area of Cherry and Braly avenues near Highway 41, according Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

Firefighters arrived and saw a large amount of smoke billowing out of the facility. The crew quickly extinguished the flames. McGuire said that seven storage units were completely destroyed by the flames, with five of the units containing people’s belongings.

According to McGuire, the fire appears to have been caused by homeless activity.