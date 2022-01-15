New year, new storage solutions—and all the places you can snag them on sale

Checkout all the places you can snag the best deals on storage and organization for your home.

Ready to make good on your resolution to be a tidier person in 2022? Even if you didn’t specifically plan to put extra thought into your home’s organization this year, there’s so much to be said about how a well-kept space can help boost mental health and decrease stress. Best of all, despite how celebrities may make it seem, getting organized doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars. In fact, this month, a bunch of our favorite retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Goods, Target and The Container Store, are offering impressive deals on storage and organization so you can live your tidiest life.

Whether you’re looking for ways to streamline your home's entryway where your mail, keys and daily essentials live, simplify your beauty routine, organize your bedroom, make sense of your kitchen or tidy up your kids’ playroom, the deals are ready and waiting for you. Keep reading for a dozen home storage and organization sales that have caught our attention so far.

The best organization sales to shop

This Pottery Barn floating entertainment shelf is a stylish solution for wine storage.

Amazon: Home to thousands of products, Amazon is a great place to look for storage solutions of all kinds. Each and every day the online retailer debuts new discounts that shoppers will absolutely want to take advantage of. While the discounts vary based on the brand, shoppers can typically enjoy between 10 and 40% off. Plus, who doesn’t love the convenience of Amazon Prime’s fast and free shipping? Even if you don’t have Prime, you can enjoy free shipping on all orders over $25. If you're looking for help in the kitchen, right now, shoppers can save 31% on an 18-piece set of Pyrex simply store meal prep glass food storage containers for just $30.27—a $13.72 discount.

Ashley Furniture: More in the market for furniture storage solutions? Ashley Furniture is currently offering up to 65% off a variety of shelving systems, storage carts, sliding drawers and more. Our pick? The Honey-Can-Do craft storage cart, which is currently marked down from $163.99 to $113.99—a 31% discount. The cart is essentially a craft room on wheels, with space for pens, pencils, scissors, ribbon, papers, boxes and bins, so you can easily maneuver it where you need.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Whatever your storage and organization needs are, Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help. While the popular retailer is always adding new products to their clearance section with up to 60% off, they’re also running a select 15% off sale on Honey-Can-Do organization essentials. What’s more, when you join Bed Bath & Beyond’s text program, you automatically get 20% off—AKA even more savings! Ready to take advantage of the sale? If you’re like us, after taking down all of your holiday decorations, you may be wishing you had a more streamlined holiday storage system. To get you started, consider the Winter Wonderland 36-Count ornament storage box with tray, currently marked down 50% to just $15.

Home Depot: There’s no time like the present to put a little extra TLC into your garage organization. For a limited time, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off garage storage items. Take the Husky overhead ceiling mount garage rack, for example. Normally $299.99, the fan-favorite space-saving organizer is currently on sale for $194.99—a $105 (or 35%) discount. Even if you don’t have a garage or you’re not looking for ways to spruce yours up, Home Depot has up to 25% off a variety of other home organization and storage items, like closet systems, moving supplies and laundry organization.

Home Goods: We’re a sucker for Home Goods (and its style sisters, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls)—namely because they’re always offering an array of home organization and storage solutions at drastically reduced prices. Best of all, you no longer have to rely on in-person shopping to snag Home Goods’ deals—the cult-favorite discount retailer now has an online store. And right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off everything from chore charts and shelf sets to closet organizers and standing desks. Speaking of the latter, the Mind Reader two-tier standing desk with wheels, which comes with a handy side storage area for boxes, bins or a backpack, is a great option for those looking to upgrade their work-from-home setup.

Lowe’s: At Lowe’s, you can shop storage and organization savings by category. Whether you’re in the market for kitchen, bathroom or outdoor storage ideas, you’ll be able to easily sort through the discounts to find exactly what you’re searching for. While some items are as much as 50% off, the majority are in the 10% to 30% off range. Still, these are best-of-market deals you won’t want to miss out on. For example, if you’re brainstorming ways to upgrade your bathroom, the Davies 36-inch white single sink bathroom vanity is a great option, and is currently marked down 57% to just $199. It features a gorgeous marble top, a spacious two-door cabinet and three deep drawers. Just think of all the storage possibilities!

Open Spaces: The ultra trendy brand Open Spaces might be best known for its versatile shoe storage rack but the Last Chance selection has a wide variety of best-sellers and constant savings of up to 35% off. Currently, bins are the clear standout, with the brand’s highly-rated original medium wire baskets currently marked down from $70 to $46 for two baskets.

Pottery Barn: For stylish organization that elevates your home decor, you can’t go wrong with Pottery Barn. Although the brand is currently offering up to 79% off everything from baskets and wall storage to closet and entryway essentials, we can’t help but swoon over the Holman handmade floating entertaining shelves, which artfully hold six bottles of wine and are currently between 40% and 50% off depending on the color.

QVC: With up to 69% off storage solutions and ideas, QVC is one retailer you won’t want to pass up while working to tidy up your space. The popular shopping channel doesn’t only offer discounted boxes and bins, though—they have solutions for folks without closets, too. Just look at the top-rated Honey-Can-Do Freestanding closet with clothes rack. Normally $111.99, the rack is currently 30% off, making it just $78.39. Less than $100 to adequately organize your wardrobe with a hanging rack and five shelves? No wonder so many shoppers have added this stylish steel system to their cart.

Target: Target has 50 pages of storage deals and while much of the offering revolves around cube storage and bins to accessorize them, shoppers can also explore a selection of storage solutions for laundry, attic, shoes and more. Speaking of the latter, if you’re looking for a way to keep your shoes organized and dust-free, the top-rated Costway 10-tier shoe rack (which can comfortably fit up to 50 pairs of shoes) is currently marked down 52% off, making it just $61.99 (normally $129.99).

The Container Store: Hoping to recreate those satisfying organization transformations from your favorite episode of Get Organized with The Home Edit? There’s no better place to go than The Container Store. And even though celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian rely on the chic storage solutions in their own homes, you can too, all without having to be a millionaire. Right now shoppers can save up to 50% on popular items from The Container Store. Because organization goes beyond the home, you can ensure you’re organized during any future travel adventures with the best-selling Reisenthel Black hanging toiletry organizer to your cart. It has plenty of pockets and slots to organize haircare, skincare, makeup and more—and it’s currently marked down 50%, making it just $13.49.

Walmart: While The Container Store is best known for its collaboration with Jo and Clea, Walmart now works with the organized duo, too. That said, their collection is new and most of it isn’t on clearance but you can snag some pieces for 15% off. Similar boxes, bins and pantry staples are marked down within Walmart’s Clearance section thanks to the retailer’s Winter Savings Spectacular. If you’re looking for ways to organize your recycling efforts, check out the Step N' Sort 3-Compartment stainless steel trash and recycling bin, which is currently marked down 36% from $99.99 to $64. It has designated bins for organics, recyclables and garbage, and even comes with a guide for what goes into each.

