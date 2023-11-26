The Storage Mistake You Need To Avoid With Hot Dogs

hands holding packages of hot dogs - Sergeyryzhov/Getty Images

A summertime staple though delicious year-round, hots dogs are a common offering of grocery stores and supermarkets all over, available in vacuum-sealed packages to preserve freshness. Already pre-cooked, they can be reheated in many different ways, and are easy to customize and elevate with a variety of different toppings. However, although hot dogs are an easy snack or meal, they can also be ruined if stored improperly. That storage mistake? Not keeping them cold.

As a perishable cold item, hot dogs need to be kept cold, warns the USDA, which recommends heading home promptly after grocery shopping and storing your newly purchased hot dogs in the fridge or freezer as soon as possible, and in any case, not letting the hot dogs sit out at room temperature for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour when it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit out). Also make sure that your fridge is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below and your freezer to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below, notes Storables.

Read more: Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Hot Dogs

Other Tips For Storing Hot Dogs

Hot dog package in fridge - Bloomberg/Getty Images

Unopened packages of hot dogs are good until the "use-by" or "expiration date" and within 2 weeks of the "best-by" or "sell-by" dates (per Coleman Natural Foods). Unopened packages of hot dogs without any dates listed will be good for 2 weeks, per the USDA. Once opened, hot dogs are good for 1 week, so be sure to use them all by then. If you can't, you can freeze the hot dogs to extend their shelf life. For the best quality, use those frozen hot dogs within 2 months.

To maximize the shelf life of hot dogs, it's important to store them properly. If the package is resealable, you can simply reseal the remaining hot dogs in the original package and store back in the fridge. If the package is not resealable, place any unused hot dogs inside a Ziplock or other resealable bag or container. Don't forget to write down the date you opened the package. You should also store hot dogs away from strong odors in the fridge to prevent them from absorbing odors that can affect the taste, recommends Storables.

You should also check for signs of spoilage in your hot dogs before consuming. If there have been any changes in color, signs of mold, a slimy texture, or a sour or foul smell, then chances are your hot dogs have gone bad and should be thrown out.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.