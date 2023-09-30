These Storage Items Turned My Cluttered Home Into an Organized Oasis, Starting at $2

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Target

For as long as I can remember, I insisted there was a method to my disordered madness. My cluttered desk? No problem, I still knew where my charger or bills were, even if I had to sift through a pile of mail to find them. My overflowing closet? Well, I’d just chalk that up to being chic. Everything had a place, even if I forgot where I last put my keys. But at 26 years old, something clearly had to give, and it did once I stumbled upon Target’s Brightroom line.

At the time, I was searching for stylish pieces to round out my new apartment and found myself pleasantly surprised by Target’s budget-friendly line. It’s filled with cute yet functional storage items like shopper-loved trays, bins, and carts starting at just $2. Now that I’ve owned these Brightroom pieces like this organizer set and these bins for several months, I can confidently say that they helped bring peace and order to my home. Keep scrolling for my favorite affordable finds from the storage line.

11 Top Organizational Finds From Brightroom

Eight-Piece Drawer Organizer Set

Target

$10

Buy on Target

When I moved into my new place, I decided to ditch my makeup case and create space in my drawers for cosmetics. I didn’t like the idea of placing my brushes and blush side by side, so I stocked up on these storage trays that cost just $10 for the entire set. Made of BPA-free plastic, the set includes three long, three small, and two large trays to streamline an entire drawer. I love how each one fit into my drawer effortlessly, and I had a few left over to hold extra essentials like skincare.

Wire Natural Wood Handles Milk Crate

Target

$15

Buy on Target

I misplace my belongings frequently, so I knew I needed a one-size-fits-most bin for my essentials. Brightroom’s milk crates are not only small but mighty, they’re also sturdy and farmhouse chic thanks to their wire construction. The two wooden handles are functional and add a sophisticated touch, so you don’t have to hide this crate away in your cabinet. Plus, it’s stackable and compatible with a rectangular basket.

Plastic Food Storage Container

Target

$6

Buy on Target

My pantry was often filled with snack packs in disarray, until I discovered these containers. For only $6, this clear canister saves much-needed cabinet space thanks to its compact size and stackable design. It comes with a press-on lid for easy opening and airtight sealing, so your cereal or other food items never go stale. I love the convenient container so much that I bought multiples in smaller and larger sizes for as little as $4.

3 Tier Metal Utility Cart Brightroom

Target

$40

Buy on Target

As a shopping writer, I can confirm there’s no storage item more multifunctional than a utility cart. This one caught my attention due to its round edges and powder-coated steel frame that both look more stylish and less, well, utilitarian. Available in three neutral colors, the three-tiered wheeled cart rolls into place in any bedroom, kitchen, or office. I’ve used it as a dresser, an open-air file cabinet, and kitchen pantry. Assembly only took about 20 minutes, and you can tack on a pegboard to the side for even more storage.

With over 600 items available, Brightroom is teeming with affordable, stylish storage. Scroll down to discover even more shopper-loved finds—all $40 or less.

Bamboo Five Compartment Flatware Drawer Organizer

Target

$12

Buy on Target

Five Compartment Plastic Drawer Organizer

Target

$2

Buy on Target

Wave Cube Storage Bin

Target

$7

Buy on Target

Small Rectangle Three Compartment Woven Bin Gray

Target

$8

Buy on Target

Three-Tier Drawer Organizer

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Two Cube Organizer

Target

$40

Buy on Target

Read the original article on Real Simple.