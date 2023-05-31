New storage building to benefit volunteer groups in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE — A new 1,800-square-foot warehouse near Historic Sherbrooke Village will soon rise to provide much-needed storage for the area’s many volunteer-led programs, says the chairman of the group behind the project.

“One of the problems with Sherbrooke Village is there is very little space [there] for any materials and equipment,” explained David Nadler, chair of the Historic Sherbrooke Village Development Society (HSVDS), last week in an interview.

“We have Old Fashioned Christmas, River Days, the Whale Sanctuary, the River Association. All these groups have all kinds of things going on every year. And, we’ve had no [specific place] to put all their stuff. So, for the seven or eight years, we’ve been setting money aside to build a facility. Now, we’ve gotten to the point where we have the money.”

The new $120,000, publicly fundraised building is no shed. The 60-foot-long by 30-foot-wide all-steel facility will have a home on a prime piece of property in downtown Sherbrooke, donated by Marcia and Wentworth Anderson. Said Nadler: “It will have heating, but no engines, oil, gas or chemicals on site. If someone has a camper or trailer or something they want to store over the winter with a tarp on it, then they can put it in our secure lot and leave it there.”

Use of the building won’t be free, but it won’t be onerous, either. “We don’t pay taxes on the land because we’re a non-profit organization,” Nadler said. “We’ll have heating and security and things like that, which we will share with all then community groups [who use it].

It will probably be under a $100 a year for a group to store their things. But we are [also] going to be renting it to the public at reasonable prices. And this will be fundraising to put money back into Sherbrooke Village.”

In addition to Marcia and Wentworth Anderson, the HSVDS has secured support from other local suppliers, including: Andrew Anderson, EasCan Building Systems; Alick Anderson, Sawmill Landing Real Estate; Jamie Mills, Waternish Construction; Melvin MacDonald, MacDonald & Sons Bulldozing & Trucking Ltd.; Wayne Feltmate and

Rodney MacDougall.

“These people have donated their time and/or materials, supplied materials and labour at cost, or have offered their help and expertise,” Nadler said. “There’s no municipal, provincial or federal funding. It’s a real community initiative.”

Certainly, key volunteers couldn’t be happier with the building or the HSVDS planning committee (Nadler, Lynn Hayne, Debbie Feltmate and Allan McKeen) behind it.

“[Although we have] secured a storage unit here for our equipment, the community doesn't have such a space and it was welcoming news for us here on the river,” said Scott Beaver, president of the St. Mary’s River Association, which hosts several river-related events over the course of a year.

“[We are] very excited about the new facility that the HSVDS is offering,” said Dana O’Connell, chief organizer of Sherbrooke’s Old Fashioned Christmas (OFC), which typically deploys thousands of decorations and displays to attract thousands of visitors a year to the area. “This new facility will allow OFC to centrally manage all our Christmas decorations, making it far easier to control and organize all our assets. By OFC moving to the new facility, It will free up some much-needed storage space for the museum.”

Added Amy Simon, communications co-ordinator of the Whale Sanctuary Project, which mounts several public events in the area each year: “I am very excited about the shed. It has been something that the community has needed for a while. In regard to the Whale Sanctuary Project, we will definitely benefit from the added space. As our outreach continues to grow so does our supplies and equipment.”

According to Nadler, the building should be move-in ready by fall. “That way, the groups can start using it before winter sets in.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal