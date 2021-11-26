He stops for gas and buys NC lottery ticket — and wins big prize. ‘Hasn’t hit me yet’

A North Carolina man couldn’t believe his luck.

That’s because John Brower’s stop for gas ended with a $150,000 lottery win, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Brower said in a Nov. 23 news release. “I was just heading home, stopped for gas, and I bought the one ticket.”

He bought a $5 Mystery Prize Cashword ticket at Quik Chek on East Main Street in Biscoe, according to the lottery service.

Brower, who lives in Star, took home $106,126 after taxes, according to the release.

“I’ve always wanted to open up a bike shop,” he told lottery officials. “So, I might do that.”

Brower, who lays concrete and fixes cars, said he also would like to travel.

Mystery Prize Cashword started in September and is made up of six $150,000 prizes, lottery officials said.

Four additional top prizes are up for grabs.

