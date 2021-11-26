He stops for gas and buys NC lottery ticket — and wins big prize. ‘Hasn’t hit me yet’
A North Carolina man couldn’t believe his luck.
That’s because John Brower’s stop for gas ended with a $150,000 lottery win, according to the NC Education Lottery.
“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Brower said in a Nov. 23 news release. “I was just heading home, stopped for gas, and I bought the one ticket.”
He bought a $5 Mystery Prize Cashword ticket at Quik Chek on East Main Street in Biscoe, according to the lottery service.
Brower, who lives in Star, took home $106,126 after taxes, according to the release.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a bike shop,” he told lottery officials. “So, I might do that.”
Brower, who lays concrete and fixes cars, said he also would like to travel.
Mystery Prize Cashword started in September and is made up of six $150,000 prizes, lottery officials said.
Four additional top prizes are up for grabs.
