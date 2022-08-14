Stoppage-time header from Harry Kane earns Tottenham point at Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Purewal, PA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time as Harry Kane snatched Tottenham a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea.

England captain Kane was anonymous until burying a header from an added-time corner, to leave honours even in a tempestuous London derby at a sweltering Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel and Conte were both booked after Piere-Emile Hojbjerg slotted Spurs’ first goal, and the two managers were given their marching orders after the final whistle by referee Anthony Taylor.

The two bosses twice clashed heads, first on the touchline then on the field at the final whistle, in what proved an unwanted postscript to a high-quality and high-octane contest.

Reece James thought he had settled the argument with a cool finish on a baking west London day, slotting home after Raheem Sterling’s fine pass.

Kalidou Koulibaly conjured a thunderous volley from Marc Cucurella’s corner to hand Chelsea the 1-0 half-time lead.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates scoring the opening goal (PA)

Conte confronted Tuchel in the aftermath of Hojbjerg’s controversial equaliser as tensions and tempers spilled over.

Chelsea were left incensed that referee Taylor waved away the Blues’ appeals for a foul when Rodrigo Bentancur tackled Kai Havertz.

Tottenham powered upfield and scored from the same play, but crucially shortly conceded possession.

Jorginho had the chance to clear, but was robbed in his own box and Hojbjerg angled home a neat leveller.

Blues boss Tuchel remonstrated with fourth official Peter Bankes as it became clear Hojbjerg’s effort would stand.

Former Chelsea manager Conte raced in and the pair briefly touched heads, and then both benches piled in to a messy melee.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Antonio Conte (left) and Thomas Tuchel clashed during the game (PA)

Tuchel, his assistant Zsolt Low and Conte were all booked for their aggressions, but after all the fuss, the goal was awarded.

Chelsea set back to their task and James delivered a fine goal, only for Kane to pop up with his sole meaningful contribution of a tough afternoon.

The match launched into a breakneck tempo right from the off, to match Stamford Bridge’s tinder-box atmosphere.

London’s scorching temperatures stifled the air, and Chelsea quickly set about suffocating Spurs.

The Blues squeezed their capital rivals back into their own half time and again with imperious and regimented pressing.

Chelsea also bossed the ball, with Tuchel’s latest match-specific system outfoxing Spurs counterpart Conte.

James shut down Heung-min Son in the right of a back three, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s physical presence and driving runs lit up the right flank from wing-back.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Kalidou Koulibaly gave Chelsea a deserved lead (PA)

Koulibaly’s powerful volley handed Chelsea the rightful lead, the Senegal skipper lashing home Cucurella’s corner with clear relish.

Sterling’s cute backheel had teed up Havertz for a low strike on goal that Hugo Lloris had flicked around the post with his foot to hand the Blues that corner.

And then two big-name summer signings linked up to devastating effect as the Blues reflected their superiority in territory and possession on the scoreboard.

Spurs’ only real chance of the first half came when Ryan Sessegnon raced clear of the Blues defence, only for Edouard Mendy to deny him with a smart save.

Chelsea dusted themselves down and regained their poise and control however, with Loftus-Cheek doubtless frustrated not to make any contact with Jorginho’s lofted pass when racing in on goal with an attempted header.

Spurs attacked the second-half with renewed vigour, with Son quickly drawing a smart save from Mendy.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates equalising (Ian Walton/AP)

Loftus-Cheek’s jinking run ended in Sterling blasting over the bar as Chelsea pressed too.

Then in a flash Kane raced clear of the Blues defence, only to scuff his shot well wide.

Tempers flared when Spurs equalised through Hojbjerg, who drilled home after Jorginho lost possession in his own area, leading to the first clash between the benches.

Havertz volleyed wide from James’ fine cross as Chelsea set about trying to regain the lead, handing Spurs a major reprieve.

Chelsea refused to relent though, and Koulibaly and Kante combined to win the ball high in the Spurs half.

Sterling sent James clear on goal and the England wing-back blasted past Lloris to put Chelsea back in front at 2-1.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Reece James put Chelsea ahead (PA)

Kane nodded home from an added-time corner, after Christian Romero had avoided censure despite pulling Cucurella’s hair.

Tuchel and Conte shook hands walking in opposite directions at the final whistle, and when neither man refused to let go another clash ensued.

Taylor dismissed both men to add an ugly postscript on a relentless, engrossing contest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Team Canada needed some time to shake off the rust as they embarked on a late-summer campaign for gold. Coming into their first game of the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, many on the squad hadn't laced up their skates for a competitive bout in several months. The time away showed at moments, but Canada held on for a 5-2 victory over Latvia to open the tournament on Wednesday. "I know a coach is never happy with the game, but considering the time of year and where we’re

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Brad Richards brings family focus to P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame induction

    It may have been because of his remarkable career in the NHL, but two-time Stanley Cup winner Brad Richards brought the focus of his induction into the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame back around to family Monday night. Richards won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, when he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs, and in 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks. The ceremony was held at the Northumberland Arena in Richards' hometown of Murray River

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes shows off strength, improved jumper at offseason scrimmage

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni analyzed film of Scottie Barnes' play at a few offseason scrimmages with teammates and other NBA players. One thing is clear, the reigning Rookie of the Year has made upgrades in several areas. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Top three seeds - Medvedev, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas - all lose, Auger-Aliassime wins

    MONTREAL — The National Bank Open's defending champion is out. The second and third seeds were eliminated too and the so-called Big Three didn't make the trip. The draw was left wide open on Wednesday at IGA Stadium before some players had even played their opening matches. Carlos Alcaraz was the first to go, falling in the early session to American Tommy Paul. World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev was next as he was dispatched by Australia's Nick Kyrgios. In the evening, sixth-seeded Montrea

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop breaks Canadian record in 1,000 metres at Diamond League meet

    MONACO — Marco Arop shattered the Canadian record in the 1,000 metres en route to a second-place finish at the Herculis Diamond League meet on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Edmonton, who won bronze in the 800 at last month's world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., ran two minutes 14.35 seconds. That broke Nathan Brannen's previous record set in 2012 of 2:16.52 in the seldom-contested distance. Jake Wightman of Britain, gold medallist over 1,500 metres at the recent world champions

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Elks host Riders looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are trying to stop history from repeating itself. Edmonton opened the 2022 CFL season with a blowout 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions, and then fell 26-16 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home the next week. Last weekend, the Elks were torched 46-14 at B.C. Place, and they now return home to face Saskatchewan on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Elks alumni Jim Germany, Ed Jones and Joe Holliman will have the their names added to the team’s Wall of Honour Saturday nigh

  • Canadian women kick off play at FIFA U-20 World Cup against South Korea

    Canada opens its campaign at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday against South Korea, kicking off a challenging first-round schedule that also features games against France and Nigeria in Group C. And the degree of difficulty grows after that at the 16-team tournament in Costa Rica. The winner of Canada's group takes on the runner-up in Group D, which is made up of defending champion Japan, the three-time champion U.S., Ghana and the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals. The Group C runner-

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Bianca Andreescu hits back at critics after gamesmanship accusations

    The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes repeat calls to St-Onge to improve toxic culture

    More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes are renewing their call for action from federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up what they say is a toxic climate in their national sport organization. The BCS Athlete for Change group originally wrote a public letter in March calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan. The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St-Onge

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch