Stop What You're Doing And Check Out Rosalía's Killer Abs In An Underwear Campaign

Korin Miller
·2 min read
Stop What You're Doing And Check Out Rosalía's Killer Abs In An Underwear Campaign


  • Spanish singer Rosalía just launched a seriously impressive ad campaign with the Kardashians' Skims line.

  • The Grammy award-winning singer is looking so incredibly toned in only a bra and underwear.

  • Rosalía keeps her workout and nutrition regimen on the DL, but she definitely loves flamenco dancing.

The Kardashians' popular shapewear line Skims just launched a spicy new campaign, and it’s fronted by someone you are probably going to recognize. Singer Rosalía models a slew of hot looks in new ads that both Skims founder Kim Kardashian and the singer have been plugging on Instagram.

“Introducing Rosalía for SKIMS,” Kim captioned the pics. In the photos—which represent Skims’ first bilingual campaign—the Spanish singer-songwriter can be seen in a slew of looks. There’s Rosalía modeling cream undies and a knotted tee that show off her toned abs, Rosalía in a black triangle bra and matching panties, and Rosalía modeling a cream-colored bra top and matching yoga pants.

"Todo el mundo lleva @skims 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," the singer captioned her own post, which translates to "the whole world wears Skims."

People were all about it in the comments. “OMG 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one wrote. "Amazinggggggggggggg," Bella Hadid commented.

OK, so where did she get those abs of steel? Rosalía has been keeping her nutrition and fitness routines on the DL, but she does work up a sweat while taking flamenco dance classes, according to a New York Times profile. And flamenco is no joke—it involves a lot of motion—clapping your hands, moving your feet quickly, and working your hands, arms, and body pretty much all the time.

Rosalía has shown off some of her moves on Instagram and, whew, they’re intense. Case in point:

And this one, where she crushes some dance moves in some of the tallest heels I've ever seen:

Also… Rosalía is ridiculously flexible. Have you seen her “Chicken Teriyaki” video? OMG.

Even though she hasn't shared a ton about her workout routine, I'm tired just watching that dancing. And one thing's for sure: she totally rocked that ad campaign!

