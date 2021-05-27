Stop & Shop Launches Local Seafood Program for Summer

Stop and Shop
·3 min read

More Than 100 Stores Will Offer Even More Fresh Fish from Local Purveyors; Program Reaffirms Neighborhood Supermarket’s Commitment to Sustainable Sourcing

QUINCY, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furthering its commitment to providing customers with fresh, quality seafood that is responsibly and sustainably sourced, Stop & Shop is proud to again offer its local seafood program. This annual summer program makes Stop & Shop’s already expansive seafood selection even bigger by bringing in an assortment of fresh catches from well-known local seafood purveyors.

Stop & Shop will offer local seafood at more than 100 stores this summer. This year, stores from Plymouth to Gloucester, MA; the Connecticut Shore; and the New Jersey Shore will join Cape Cod, Long Island, and other Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey stores in offering great local summer seafood from oysters and mussels to fresh clam chowder and lobsters, and much more.

Some of the area seafood vendors that will be available at Stop & Shop this summer include:

  • Lobster Trap, Bourne, MA: Owned and operated by founder Logan Clarke since 1972, Lobster Trap buys right from the boat to offer sustainably sourced lobster and seafood.

  • Ipswich Shellfish Group, Ipswich, MA: Founded in 1935 to deliver ocean-fresh local seafood to area businesses, the family-owned Ipswich Shellfish continues that tradition today.

  • Madison Seafood, Newark, NJ: Family owned and operated since 1992, Madison Seafood only works with sustainable fisheries with traceable products.

  • Sunrise Lobster Co., Brookhaven, NY: The family-owned Sunrise Lobster Company has delivered fresh seafood on Long Island for over 40 years.

In store, customers can look for dedicated ‘shop local’ signage in their seafood department, as well as a chalkboard easel featuring the catch of the day. Selection will vary by store. Customers can also find recipes on Stop & Shop’s website utilizing local seafood favorites including grilled white clam pizza and a guide to throw a simple yet satisfying clambake.

“As a leading East Coast supermarket, we know how important seafood is to our customers,” said Beth Grant, Seafood Category Manager for Stop & Shop. “Our local seafood program highlights our commitment to providing our customers with what they want - fresh, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood.”

Stop & Shop prides itself on its comprehensive and transparent seafood policy, only selling seafood from sustainable fisheries and farms that prevent overfishing and that can be traced to its source. Stop & Shop works with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), a nonprofit organization that helps to assess whether seafood items entering stores meet the criteria set forth by Stop & Shop’s seafood policy. Earlier this year, Stop & Shop also began working with the Ocean Disclosure Project, which offers even more traceability, making the original sources of Stop & Shop’s private label and wild-caught seafood available to customers.

Local seafood will be available at select Stop & Shop store beginning Memorial Day Weekend. For more information about Stop & Shop’s year-round commitment to sustainable seafood sourcing, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/sustainable-seafood.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Maria Fruci – maria.fruci@stopandshop.com Maura O’Brien – maura.obrien@stopandshop.com Stefanie Shuman – stefanie.shuman@stopandshop.com


Latest Stories

  • Islanders eliminate Penguins in front of rowdy Coliseum crowd

    The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.

  • Vasilevskiy blanks Panthers as Bolts advance to Round 2

    The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.

  • Underdog Wild force Game 7 with resilient win over Golden Knights

    Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Russell Westbrook after 76ers fan dumps popcorn on him: 'This s*** is out of hand'

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Yankees' P Corey Kluber sidelined at least 4 weeks with muscle strain in shoulder

    Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

    ROME (AP) — The last two World Cup winners, the defending European champion, and a World Cup finalist. Not to mention a Champions League winner and a Premier League champion. There is no shortage of accomplished coaches at the European Championship. A brief look at six of the top coaches in the tournament: JOACHIM LÖW (Germany) Löw has coached more games at the European Championship (17 spread over three editions) and won more matches (11) than any coach in tournament history. While he can add to those numbers this year, Löw has already announced that he will step down after the tournament. Löw has been in charge for nearly 200 games — the most memorable being a 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. Germany then beat Argentina to win the World Cup. But Germany finished last in its group at the 2018 World Cup and Löw has since gone back on a decision to drop experienced players Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels. Expectations are low for this Germany time. DIDIER DESCHAMPS (France) Deschamps captained France to titles at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship and is now looking to complete a similar double as coach of Les Bleus after guiding the team to the 2018 World Cup title. Deschamps could have been chasing a third consecutive title if his team had not lost the 2016 European Championship final to Portugal. Deschamps, who took over France in 2012, previously coached Monaco, Juventus (in Serie B) and Marseille. France is a favorite for another title. FERNANDO SANTOS (Portugal) Santos coached Portugal to the European title in 2016 then also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League with a squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s one of five coaches to have led two different teams at the European Championship after being in charge of Greece in 2012. His career as a club coach has also gone back and forth between Portugal and Greece with stints at Porto, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and PAOK. Portugal is not expected to repeat its 2016 success. ZLATKO DALIĆ (Croatia) Dalić is the rare European coach who made a name for himself in the Middle East. A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić coached Al-Hilal to the Saudi Crown Prince Cup then reached the Asian Champions League final with Al-Ain. Croatian soccer federation president Davor Šuker has acknowledged that it was a gamble hiring Dalić in 2017. But the gamble paid off immediately when Dalić guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final. Duplicating the success of 2018 would be a surprise. LUIS ENRIQUE (Spain) Having won just about everything as coach of Barcelona, including the Champions League, Luis Enrique is still looking to leave his mark with Spain. He left the Spain job for five months in 2019 to be with his 9-year-old daughter, Xana, who died of a type of bone cancer. Now he’s attempting to make Spain the first four-time European champion and he’s going to do it without any Real Madrid players — marking a first for Spain at a major tournament. “Lucho,” as the coach is known, decided to drop Sergio Ramos following a season in which the veteran defender was plagued by injuries. Spain is considered an outside contender. ROBERTO MANCINI (Italy) A former star forward for Italy, a Serie A champion as both player and coach, and a Premier League winner as manager of Manchester City, Mancini guided Italy to a perfect 10 wins in 10 qualifying matches. He was tasked with reviving an Azzurri squad that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and has already been given a contract extension through the 2026 World Cup. A four-time World Cup champion, Italy’s lone European Championship title came in 1968. A title isn’t expected of Italy this time. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press

  • NBA awards: Vincent Goodwill reveals his 2020-21 selections

    Our NBA insider shares his 2020-21 NBA Awards ballot.

  • EURO 2020: Record-seeking Ronaldo highlights list of stars

    MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to become the all-time top scorer with a national team. Kylian Mbappé will attempt to lead France to a second consecutive major title. Robert Lewandowski hopes to keep thriving after winning the player of the year award. Ronaldo, Mbappé and Lewandowski will be among some of the players to watch at this year’s European Championship, along with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann. RONALDO’S QUEST At 36, Ronaldo is getting closer to bidding farewell to Portugal’s national team. Before ending his run, though, he will try to add yet another record to his name. Ronaldo is six goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone. Ronaldo will have a chance to add to his tally before Euro 2020 in warm-up matches against Spain and Israel. The defending European champions will start their title defense against Hungary before playing Germany and France in a tough Group F. The Juventus forward has scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004. Another Portugal player to watch at Euro 2020 will be Fernandes, the talented playmaker who has thrived since joining Manchester United last year. LEADER MBAPPÉ As a teenager, Mbappé was one of the sensations of the 2018 World Cup while helping France win the title. Three years later, he could take up a more prominent leading role while trying to help “Les Blues” succeed at Euro 2020. Mbappé shared the team’s leading role in Russia along with Griezmann, but he could take center stage this time having a few more years of experience with Paris Saint-Germain and with Griezmann coming off a lackluster season with Barcelona. Mbappé had a strong finish to his season, scoring nine goals in the last eight PSG games. He finished with 11 more goals than last season. LEWANDOWSKI’S RUN Robert Lewandowski’s goals and outstanding performances with Bayern Munich last season helped him take the player of the year award. Now he will try to repeat his success with Poland on the international stage. Lewandowski’s season has been just as impressive as it was in 2019-20, and he is on an incredible scoring run of 22 goals in his last 14 matches for club and country. He scored at least a goal in every match during that streak. CAPTAIN KANE No one scored more goals than Kane in qualifying for Euro 2020. The England captain had 12 goals in qualifying matches, along with five assists. He had one goal more than both Ronaldo and Israel forward Eran Zahavi. The Tottenham forward also was the top scorer at the last World Cup, and the top scorer in this season’s Premier League with 23 goals. Kane has scored 34 goals since his England debut in 2015 and is on course to break Wayne Rooney’s national team record of 53 goals. PLAYMAKER DE BRUYNE De Bruyne was crucial again in helping Manchester City win another Premier League title, and Belgium will also need him to be at his best to contend for the European title. De Bruyne succeeded in carrying the playmaking role with Man City, setting up 11 goals to see him reach double figures for assists for the fourth time in six seasons. He may potentially get some help from Hazard, who was doubtful to play had the tournament happened last year. The Real Madrid forward continued to be marred by injuries but was healthy toward the end of this season and could be a surprise at the postponed Euro 2020. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • The Daily Sweat: Suns will have a very hard time beating the Lakers if Chris Paul isn't right

    The Suns aren't the same if Chris Paul isn't 100 percent.