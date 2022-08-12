Stop & Shop Kicks Off "Local Produce for Locals in Need" Program

Stop and Shop

Annual program aims to fight summer hunger by providing locally grown, fresh vegetables to communities in need

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer can be the hungriest time of year for many families with an estimated 22 million children facing summer hunger, according to Feeding America. Today Stop & Shop announced the launch of its annual “Local Produce for Locals in Need” program, an initiative dedicated to donating locally grown, fresh vegetables to neighbors in need to help combat summer hunger in children and families throughout the month of August. Distribution events across multiple states will bring the same local produce Stop & Shop offers in its stores to hundreds who are facing food insecurity.



Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger. Through this program, communities in need will have access to fresh, local produce like eggplant, corn, cabbage, peppers, and cucumbers as Stop & Shop works to increase access to healthy, nutritious foods across its footprint.

The brand will be kicking off the program in New Jersey, where Stop & Shop will donate $5,000 worth of New Jersey grown produce to regional food bank Fulfill, which services Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Nearly 300 clients of Fulfill will be able to drive up to its Neptune City location on August 12 to receive grocery essentials and fresh, New Jersey produce from Stop & Shop associate volunteers. Additional distribution events will be held throughout the month in locations including Quincy and Roxbury, Massachusetts, and Brentwood and East Islip, New York.

Stop & Shop highlights local produce throughout all of its stores each year during the month of August, helping to sustain local farms and businesses while supplying customers with a selection of regionally sourced items and local flavors across farmstand-fresh produce, sustainably sourced seafood, delicious baked goods and many more locally sourced favorites. Stores will feature signage throughout aisles highlighting featured farms Stop & Shop sources its local selection from.

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the website

