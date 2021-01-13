Free school meals: ‘We need to stop shaming families and start feeding children’

(Twitter)

Anyone who thinks that three yoghurts, a can of baked beans and a smattering of wilted-looking fruit veg is enough to feed a family for 10 days is deluded. But astonishingly that is what families were sent this week in place of the free school meal vouchers that Marcus Rashford campaigned for. They were meant to cost £30 but this woefully inadequate haul comes to just £5.22. Some of them have pre-cut fruit and veg in them – because presumably people can’t be trusted to chop their own. Where is the rest of the allocated money going and how companies being allowed to profit from poverty? This was supposed to help people in need and yet it has caused unnecessary hurt and disappointment. Think of the parents who were waiting for this food, unpacking it and feeling let down but too humiliated to ask for help.

The whole sorry affair is a sham that not even the writers of bungler-in-chief Mr Bean could dream up. It is painful to watch Matt Hancock on Good Morning Britain this morning, trying to worm his way out of the fact that he voted against extending the free school meal programme over the holidays in October last year. But what we can’t forget is the simple reason behind all of this, that children are going hungry and we can’t afford to keep fighting about it.

This excuse for aid needs to be urgently addressed so that children don’t go hungry. Some said people couldn’t be trusted to spend vouchers on their children, which is why they received parcels instead. Well if this is anything to go by, those responsible for the parcels is not to be trusted either. There are nasty, damaging rhetorics at play here, about who deserves handouts and how they should be grateful for whatever they get, however meagre. This does not help anyone.

But public opinion is largely in favour of this being sorted out. Chartwells, who provided many of the packages have seen their share value plummet today. They are part of a Compass Group who should know this was too important to mess up. Compass faced public backlash in 2006 after Jamie Oliver’s school dinners campaign – they were responsible for the nutritionally lacking turkey twizzlers. Since the start of 2016, Compass and its subsidiary have been given contracts worth almost £350m for school catering, including free school meal provision, according to analysis by Tussell, a company that tracks public procurement.

As Keir Starmer and Marcus Rashford (who is fast becoming the Prime Minister’s de facto boss) pointed out, what they gave out was strikingly similar to the government’s guidelines.

Action is now being taken, thanks to Rashford, Jack Monroe and others who refused to stand by. Charities like The Felix Project show how much food can be delivered for £30 and how to actually help families in need.