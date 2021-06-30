Stop Running in Your AirPods - You Need the Jaybird Vista 2 Earbuds Instead

Photo credit: Stefan Vazharov



“Hearst Magazines and Verizon Media may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

We judge all headphones and earbuds on a scale of 10, analyzing the categories we think are most important: sound, comfort, design, battery performance, and, if applicable, special features. Here's how the Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds stack up.



The Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless earbuds are a worthy sequel to the OG model, which originally launched back in 2019. The new iteration brings a cooler and more durable design, onboard noise cancellation, a longer battery life, and a storage case that’s compatible with wireless charging. For $199.99, the Vista 2 has a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor’s $180 sticker at launch.



I’ve been testing the Vista 2 for the past couple of weeks, and their sleek design and sound upgrades officially made them our new favorite for exercising. Here’s why they're worth your investment.

SCORES

Sound: 8/10

Comfort: 9/10

Design: 9/10

Battery Performance: 8/10

Overall Score: 9/10

The Jaybird Vista 2 at a Glance

Comfy fit and best-in-class durability

High-quality sound with abundant customization options

Versatile controls

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Waterproof with IP68 rating (IP54 for the charging case)

Sound: 8/10

The coolest bit about the powerful sound of the Vista 2 is how easily customizable they are. The earbuds’ companion app allows you to tweak the bass, the treble, and the mid-range to your exact liking with their fun and intuitive graphic interface. There’s even an option to create a fully bespoke listening experience by taking a hearing test.

Photo credit: Jaybird

In addition to making your own sound, you can also choose from a variety of preloaded equalizer presets, including ones created by brand ambassadors. Most of them have enhanced bass — a legit fuel for workouts. Just in case, there’s also a flat option for neutral sound reproduction.

A welcome new feature that the original lacked, the noise cancellation of the Jaybird Vista 2 is reliable and guaranteed to help you focus on your workouts. A mode dubbed SurroundSense, on the other hand, can let ambient noise into the listening experience and allow you to hear your surroundings. It’s incredibly convenient for outdoor exercising, especially running or biking, to name a couple of activities.

Story continues

The Vista 2 delivered solid call quality while I tested them, thanks to a duo of microphones per earbud. Rather impressively, their characterful fabric covers also help with reducing wind noise.

Comfort: 9/10

The first-generation Jaybird Vista earbuds were among the comfiest in their class, and the second one is no exception. The buds have a compact build and soft ear tips. At 6.7 grams each, they are sufficiently lightweight, especially considering how rugged and feature-packed they are.

Photo credit: Stefan Vazharov

I didn’t feel any discomfort or fatigue while testing the Vista 2. I wasn’t worried that the earbuds might accidentally fall off either.

The product’s customizable controls are among the best I have experienced. The setup consists of a click button for controlling the playback and taking calls and taps for switching between noise cancellation and SurroundSense. Long-pressing the buttons, on the other hand, can summon your preferred virtual assistant or adjust the volume.

Design: 9/10

By adorning them in fabric covers, Jaybird made the Vista 2 both stylish and great to interact with. The fabric has better tactility than plastic, so you can expect effortless access to the earbuds’ controls even during the most strenuous workouts.

Photo credit: Jaybird

The IP68 rating for water resistance of the earbuds is another good reason why you should consider them — because it ensures that they can survive exposure to water and dust. For comparison, many top-tier earbuds, including those for exercising, have an IPX rating for water resistance only. They are nowhere near as tough.

Believe it or not, the charging case of the Vista 2 is also waterproof with an IP54 rating. Such functionality is not available on any of the product’s rivals, so I applaud Jaybird for offering it.

Battery Performance: 8/10

You can expect up to 8 hours of wireless playback from the Vista 2 with noise cancellation or SurroundSense switched off. As expected, enabling one of the features will reduce the buds’ battery life.

Photo credit: Jaybird

The overall battery performance of the Vista 2 is an improvement over the previous generation and on par with many top-tier rivals. Still, if this feature is paramount for you, give the workout-friendly Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds a close look. They trade bulkier design for significantly longer battery life.

The compact and almost-as-tough storage case of the Vista 2 holds a duo of additional full charges. The gadget has a speedy USB-C connector and compatibility with wireless charging, making them as futureproof as can be.

Overall: 9/10

The Vista 2 are Jaybird’s finest wireless earbuds to date. They have everything an awesome pair of earbuds for working out should: cool design, peerlessly tough build, great sound, robust noise cancellation, dependable battery performance, and a feature-packed companion app. The latter will not only allow you to customize the earbuds’ sound and controls but also help you find them if lost.

If noise cancellation is the main feature you are looking for in your next wireless earbuds, be mindful that similarly priced offerings tune out ambient noise better. However, when it comes to durability, they are not on the level of the Vista 2.

Jaybird offers the Vista 2 in black, blue, or gray. Each color option has ear gels and a charging case with a matching finish.

Shop Jaybird Vista 2

You Might Also Like