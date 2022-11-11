Stop the poppy shaming, says Armed Forces minister

James Heappey - Jeff Gilbert

People should not be shamed into wearing poppies in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, the minister for the Armed Forces has said.

James Heappey, a former officer in the Rifles who served in Afghanistan, said he would rather fewer people wore poppies if they understood what they symbolised than everyone was forced to wear one because "Twitter went nuts if you didn't".

Mr Heappey also became the first Government minister to back moves by Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, to lead international efforts to rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine.

The pressure to wear a poppy out of respect to Britain's war dead and to those who have served has grown in recent years, with people taking to social media to complain if people in the public eye are not wearing one.

Former newscaster Jon Snow was repeatedly taken to task for wearing a white poppy when he read the news on Channel 4.

'Danger in the act of buying a poppy as a ritual'

In an interview on Chopper's Politics Podcast today, Mr Heappey said he wanted people to give money to the Royal British Legion and wear a poppy at this time of the year.

"It's important,"he said. "Veterans and people who serve see how many people are wearing a poppy and definitely notice when you're in a place where nobody's wearing a poppy."

However Mr Heappey said he was concerned that the wearing of poppies had recently morphed into some sort of "obligation" forced on people by the fear of being shamed by others.

He said: "The danger is that the act is in the buying of a poppy as a ritual and the wearing of a poppy as an obligation rather than as a considered thing to say 'This is my support for those who served and most importantly those who made the ultimate sacrifice'."

Mr Heappey said he did not approve of "poppy shaming" saying: "I don't. People wear a poppy or they don't. The armed forces do what they do irrespective.

"Our nation should be very proud of all of those who have served and should regard it as their duty to support those who have served for the remainder of their lives.

"I would far rather that the 60 per cent of the population wore a poppy but really thought about what that symbolised, than 100 per cent of the population wore poppies because Twitter went nuts at you if you didn't."

Mr Heappey did not mind people wearing different coloured poppies at this time of the year - such as a white poppy as a symbol of peace or a purple flower to remember animals who have died in conflict zones.

"I don't mind. Some people see different coloured poppies as a different political spin on what should be an entirely apolitical moment," he said.

"I just think that millions of people have given their lives in the service of our country so that we have the freedom to make those sorts of political choices."

Mr Heappey urged people to pause to remember Britain's fallen at ceremonies at war memorials at 11am on Friday on Armistice Day and on Remembrance Sunday.

"In the two minutes that follow, some people will be able to picture friends, colleagues, family members that they've lost through military service. And you naturally think about them," he said.

"But even if that's not the case for you, there's still a thing just to pause and to think on Sunday when we do this as a nation, that right now there are people in grave danger on behalf of our country.

"Just be grateful that the brave men and women are willing to do despicable, dangerous things on our behalf so that we can sleep well, to give us the freedom to choose whether to wear a poppy or not."

Heappey backs international role for Boris Johnson

Mr Heappey said that during the remembrance commemorations he often thought about his service in Afghanistan with the Rifles. "The Bugle Major of 2 Rifles was just the most incredible musician," he said.

"And he would blow the 'Last Post' in this most haunting way. And you could almost hear it sort of drift off across the Helmand Valley and sort of bounce back off the hills."

On the war in Ukraine, Mr Heappey said he backed an international role for Mr Johnson in helping to rebuild the country's infrastructure.

He said: "I can imagine that President Zelensky will want Boris to be a global advocate for Ukraine. [President] Zelensky and Boris are genuinely very close. That is to the UK's advantage.

"It'd be good for the UK for Boris to be in that sort of global envoy role, encouraging states to not just do the lethal aid stuff but to do the rebuilding as well."

