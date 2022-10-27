Stop pointing lasers at aircraft! Here’s how often dangerous laser strikes happen near you.

Dian Zhang, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Ground-based lasers have struck aircraft in the United States and its territories more than 74,000 times since 2010, and the risky phenomenon is on the rise, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the Federal Aviation Administration data reported by flight crews.

Small laser pointers used for business presentations, entertaining pets or pointing out stars might be the most familiar type for ordinary people. But affordable higher-powered laser pointers are also widely available online. Aiming either kind at an airplane is dangerous, experts say, and it's a federal crime.

The annual number of laser incidents hit more than 9,700 last year, a 42% jump from 2020 and the highest level since FAA officials began keeping data more than a decade ago. Reports through September this year already have beaten the count from the same time a year before.

Search for individual incidents near you

Patrick Murphy, who runs a website educating the public about responsible laser usage, LaserPointerSafety.com, said he suspects the increase in incidents from 2020 to 2021 was pandemic-related.

“People were at home, and they had nothing better to do,” Murphy said.

Murphy contrasted the recent increase with a previous jump in incidents from 2014 to 2015, which he linked to efforts by the FBI and others at the time to publicize the dangers of lasers. He explained that asking people not to shoot laser pointers at aircraft can backfire, giving them the idea, ‘Oh, you can shoot airplanes?’

Samuel Goldwasser, the author of an online guide for lasers, Sam's Laser FAQ, credits the increase to cheaper prices for laser pointers and convenient online shopping today.

“I don't think the vast majority is malicious. I think it just has to do with the easy availability of laser pointers nowadays,” Goldwasser said. He added it was about $300 to buy a green 5-milliwatt laser pointer – “a low-power legal laser pointer” – back in 2000. Prices have dropped dramatically since then.

The view from the cockpit

When a laser beam reaches an aircraft at 1,000 feet, it looks much bigger than the pinpoint that appears when used at short range and pointed at a wall or floor.

After a laser hits the plexiglass windshield, the light “disperses even more” and can illuminate the whole cockpit, temporarily blinding pilots, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Doug Reinholz said in an FBI video.

Experts say inside a cockpit, the flash of a laser pointer can lead to distraction, temporary blindness, or even afterimage — a visual illusion— for a period of time. It poses “a serious threat,” especially in the critical phase of flight such as landing and takeoff, according to the FAA.

“It’s equivalent to a flash of a camera if you were in a pitch black car at night,” Reinholz, who experienced laser strikes while on night patrol in a helicopter, said in the FBI video.

The FAA reports include planes flying over the 50 states and U.S. territories. The data show on average, flight crews have reported more than 5,000 encounters with lasers per year since 2010.

Airports receiving the most laser strikes since 2010:

  • Los Angeles International Airport (1,655)

  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (1,569)

  • Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (1,168)

  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (1,084)

  • Portland International Airport in Oregon received (1,030).

The types of aircraft struck ranged from fixed-wing airplanes to helicopters and among commercial flights, most reports came from Southwest Airlines.

The largest number of laser incidents have been on Saturdays, followed by Fridays and Thursdays. And the last quarter of the year had the most cases, while the second quarter – springtime – had the least.

See how many laser incidents happened in your state

While no plane crashes have been reported due to laser strikes, the federal agency recorded a total of 269 incidents with injuries so far. Cases with injuries numbered 47 last year, and 25 were reported through the end of September this year.

Red laser pens are popular among cat owners. But green lasers accounted for 90% seen by aircraft crew members, according to the network’s analysis.

That could be because the green light is more visible to human eyes compared to other colored lights, and green lasers tend to be more powerful.

High-power lasers easy to find

The Food and Drug Administration regulates the sale of lasers and limits the output power of a laser pointer, defined as a hand-held laser “promoted for pointing out objects or locations,” to 5 milliwatts. Anything more powerful can’t be marketed as a laser pointer.

But people are able to find and purchase high-power laser pointers online easily, including ones bearing that label.

“There are no regulations that are enforced for buying laser pointers,” said Goldwasser, the engineering consultant on lasers.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the FDA said it “continues to work in identifying manufacturers of overpowered laser pointers and other illegal laser products and will take action to prevent these unsafe products from being sold in the United States.”

The statement said this work includes inspecting laser manufacturers, testing laser products and recalling products that don't comply with federal standards. Individuals can report manufacturers they believe are marketing products that don't comply with FDA regulations.

A recent Google search turned up a 50-milliwatt laser pointer selling for $69.95 and a 100-milliwatt for $99.95, among others advertised as more powerful than 5 milliwatts.

And Goldwasser said around five or 10 years ago, he purchased half of the dozen cheapest green laser pointers he could find on eBay: $6 each, delivered from different six sellers.

“Invariably, they were all over 5 milliwatts,” he said. “Some of them were up to 50 or even perhaps close to 100 milliwatts.”

Any laser might interfere with a pilot's vision, including the tiny laser pens people use to play with their pets, according to Murphy, who also sits on a committee that helps advise the FAA on laser issues.

But Murphy said high-power green lasers are probably the culprit in most incidents involving planes. They can be made to emit lights less than 5 milliwatts, he said, but “it is almost easier to have them emit in the tens or low hundreds of milliwatts.”

Paying the consequences

The FDA rules that govern sales of high-power lasers are for the seller, not the buyer. But buyers can face consequences for their actions.

It’s a federal crime to aim a laser at aircraft. People who are caught face up to five years in prison as well as civil penalties. The FAA fines are up to $11,000 per violation and $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The agency says in 2021, it issued $120,000 in fines for laser incidents.

Some recent cases:

  • In early April, a man in Philadelphia, was sentenced to one year in jail and fined $1,000 for aiming a laser at a police helicopter that was on a regular nightly patrol.

  • In August, ​​a man in Rincon, Georgia, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for hitting passenger aircraft with a laser three times.

Murphy said some people found flashing aircraft were “antisocial types.” Others weren’t aware of the potential danger of what they were doing. “There was a kid who was caught,” Murphy said, “and he said, ‘I wanted to say hello to the pilot.”

Most people who have gotten in trouble for shooting laser beams at aircraft were men, Murphy added.

“It’s kind of a Star Wars thing,” he said. “Who has the bigger laser kind of a male thing.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dangerous and criminal: Laser strikes on aircraft rose during COVID

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea