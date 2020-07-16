Stop Right Now! A Spice Girls Documentary Is In the Works

Photo credit: Tim Roney - Getty Images

As we continue to recover from the delight that was the 2019 Spice Girls reunion tour, we have been blessed with the news that a brand new documentary on the 90s game-changers will be 'coming soon'.

This week (July 13), Channel 4 announced an upcoming working title called, Girl Powered: The Spice Girls, which will tell the story of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisolm and Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Baby, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Posh.

The documentary will feature hundreds of hours of archive footage and 'revealing interviews' charting their era-defining careers - which saw them ranked as the best-selling girl band of all time.

According to a release from Channel 4, the documentary will start at the origins of the group, when they formed in the mid 90s, and follow their pop culture-dominating journey through to their recent reunion tour - which featured all of the group apart from Victoria Beckham.







Spice Up Your Life with new documentary 'Girl Powered: The Spice Girls' (w/t). Through archive footage and revealing interviews, this series will tell the complete story of the best-selling girl band of all time - coming soon to @Channel4. Zigga Zig Ah! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Vz0pnGKtnc — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) July 13, 2020



We're not sure yet whether the actual Spice Girls will contribute to the documentary but the five bandmates continue to relish in their incredible success and be supportive of their time in the band, evident by their reunion and recent social media updates - like Bunton, who recently shared a montage to mark 24 years since the release of 'Wannabe.'



In addition to the archive footage, the documentary will also examine their legacy, particularly through the lens of women in music and 21st century feminism.

'This series examines how modern feminism has evolved through the life story and events that have surrounded the five members of the group,' the release noted.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

'The idea of using the story of the supremely popular and mould-breaking Spice Girls to make a multi-layered social history series was too good to pass up,' said Channel 4's commissioning editor for documentaries, Alisa Pomeroy.

'The Spice Girls mirrored and influenced a generation of women and now, nearly 30 years since their formation, their story sheds light on the coming of age of modern feminism in ways we can fully appreciate for the first time.'

Well, we can't wait.

We'll keep this page updated with more information as we get it.

